SIBLINGSHIP Returns to Sydney

After sold-out seasons in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra last year, the Australian cabaret show Siblingship will be returning to Sydney in December for a limited season at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres.

Siblingship follows the childhood journey of Sydney theatre performers Daniel Assetta (The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Cats) and Chiara Assetta (West Side Story, The Dismissal, Good Omens the Musical), two real-life, all-singing, all-dancing, Italian-Australian siblings. Through classic show tunes and nostalgic hits from the 90s and early 2000s, this dynamic duo explores the 'rules' that make the world's most unique relationship work. Siblingship is a cabaret for everyone who ever fought with, told secrets to, stood up for, laughed and cried with, absolutely couldn't stand-but always loved and could never live without-their siblings.

"I'm beyond excited to be bringing our show back to the stage, and in a time when theatre is slowly starting up again," says Daniel. "Last year, we were blown away by the overwhelming response to Siblingship. It was also very reassuring to know that many other siblings could relate to all of the mischief and drama that came with our childhood."

The Assetta story is brought to life by a stellar creative team, with writing by Tobias Madden (author of upcoming young adult novel Anything But Fine), direction by Scott Irwin (Beauty & The Beast, Hairspray) and Danielle Barnes (Dreamlover, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert), and musical direction and arrangements by Nicholas Griffin (Cry Baby, The View Upstairs).

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID-Safe venue. Please check the website for up to date COVID-safe practices, ticket information, and refund policies.

Bookings https://riversideparramatta.com.au

