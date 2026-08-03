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LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE IN CONCERT to Bring Holiday Film Score to the Stage in Australia

A live orchestra performs the film's soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's score, and the timeless Love Is All Around.

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LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE IN CONCERT to Bring Holiday Film Score to the Stage in Australia

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT will bring the heart, humour, and intertwined stories of Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic  in four special screenings to be performed by The Metropolitan Orchestra (Sydney, Brisbane), Australian Stage & Screen Orchestra and Perth Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Sarah-Grace Wiliams (Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne) & Craig Dalton (Perth).

A live orchestra performs the film's soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's score, and the timeless "Love Is All Around" while the complete film is projected on a cinema screen.

Since its release in 2003, “Love Actually” has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, “Love Actually” follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more

PERTH -  RIVERSIDE THEATRE

Perth Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Craig Dalton
Wednesday December 9

MELBOURNE – PLENERY, CONVENTION &  EXHIBITION CENTRE

Australian Stage and Screen Orchestra  Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Friday December 11

BRISBANE – Great Hall – CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE

The Metropolitan Orchestra Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Monday December 14

SYDNEY – DARLING HARBOUR THEATRE – ICC SYDNEY

The Metropolitan Orchestra Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Thursday December 17

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