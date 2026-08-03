LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE IN CONCERT to Bring Holiday Film Score to the Stage in Australia
A live orchestra performs the film's soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's score, and the timeless Love Is All Around.
LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT will bring the heart, humour, and intertwined stories of Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic in four special screenings to be performed by The Metropolitan Orchestra (Sydney, Brisbane), Australian Stage & Screen Orchestra and Perth Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Sarah-Grace Wiliams (Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne) & Craig Dalton (Perth).
A live orchestra performs the film's soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's score, and the timeless "Love Is All Around" while the complete film is projected on a cinema screen.
Since its release in 2003, “Love Actually” has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, “Love Actually” follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more
PERTH - RIVERSIDE THEATRE
Perth Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Craig Dalton
Wednesday December 9
MELBOURNE – PLENERY, CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE
Australian Stage and Screen Orchestra Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Friday December 11
BRISBANE – Great Hall – CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE
The Metropolitan Orchestra Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Monday December 14
SYDNEY – DARLING HARBOUR THEATRE – ICC SYDNEY
The Metropolitan Orchestra Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
Thursday December 17
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