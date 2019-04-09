[SGC] Winton To Commemorate 100th Anniversary ANZAC Dawn Service At Way Out West Festival

Each year, as the sun rises over the dusty plains of Winton on April 25, residents and members of neighbouring communities come together to commemorate the bravery of the ANZACs.

This year, travellers from around Australia will be descend on the town for Winton's Way Out West Fest and will stand alongside locals to reflect on those who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations as the Winton branch of the Returned Serviceman's League marks its 100th anniversary.

Winton contributed one of Australia's highest per-capita World War I enlistments, with 600 of the town's 2500 residents going to war and to help mark the occasion, Way out West Fest has joined forces with the 5 Aviation Regiment of the Australian Army, and the town of Winton, for a special dawn service and a day of commemoration which includes a special performance from Australian music icon John Schumann.

"The ANZAC spirit is something that runs through the fabric of our Australian experience and the impact of war on rural communities is something that all of Australia should hold in their heads and hearts," said John Schumann. "I look forward to bringing 'Australia at War in Words and Music' to Winton on this important anniversary for the RSL and the Queensland community."



Comprising of 'I Was Only 19", "On Every Anzac Day" and "Anzac Biscuits" among other signature classics from the ex-Redgum singer songwriter. "Australia at War - in words and music" is a simple but starkly effective concert performance, linked by a moving and evocative narrative comprising newspaper reports of the day, poems, letters from the front and sober reflections.

Originally coming to prominence as leader of the legendary folk-rock band Redgum and for his iconic anthem "I Was Only 19", John Schumann continues to occupy an important place on the Australian cultural landscape. His work on behalf of Vietnam veterans - and indeed veterans of all conflicts - has earned him a revered place in the hearts of veterans and their families.

"ANZAC Day holds a special place in Winton, as it does for the whole of Australia," said Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett. "Winton's Way Out West Fest gives us an opportunity to welcome people from all over Australia for a true outback ANZAC commemoration and gives our Winton RSL sub-branch a memorable and poignant way to commemorate its important 100th anniversary. "

Winton's Way Out West Fest is a four-day event with music across over eight venues including two flagship nights of internationally renowned music, including Aussie superstars, Amy Shark, Missy Higgins, John Williamson, Glenn Shorrock, Ross Wilson and San Cisco along with North American country royalty Brett Eldredge, Jon Pardi and The Road Hammers.

The event is in its second year after a triumphant sell-out in 2018, creating a new meeting place for Queenslanders from all over the state to meet and participate in a true outback experience. Limited tickets for 2019 are still available at:

www.wintonswayoutwestfest.com.au



WINTON'S WAY OUT WEST FESTIVAL

Thursday 25 April - Sunday 28 April

FRIDAY

Brett Eldredge (USA)

Jon Pardi (USA)

The Road Hammers (Canada)

Travis Collins

Lime Cordiale

SATURDAY

Amy Shark

Missy Higgins

San Cisco

John Williamson

Ross Wilson

PLUS

Glenn Shorrock, Shane Nicholson, John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew, Christie Lamb, Salt Bush Six, The Faceless Men, Chad Morgan, Minnie Marks, Kelly's Heroes, Murphy's Pigs, Brooke Schubert, Greg Austen, The Muirs, Dirty Deeds -

The AC/DC Show

ANZAC DAY DAWN SERVICE

Thursday 25 April, 2019 - 6:00am

Cenotaph, Vindex Street, Winton

ANZAC DAY MARCH & PARADE

Thursday 25 April, 2019 - 9:00am

Vindex Street to The Winton Club

AUSTRALIA AT WAR

Featuring John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew

Thursday 25 April, 2019 - Winton Town Hall







