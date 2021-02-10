Rogue Projects, in Association with Bakehouse Theatre Company Presents YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL

From 5th to 20th March, Rogue Projects, in association with Bakehouse Theatre Company, will present the world premiere of Sam O'Sullivan's much-anticipated new play You're Not Special; a wickedly dark comedy about relationships, intimacy, and the dangerous line between truth and fiction in the digital age.

Three lives unfold and everyday occurrences take on a pattern, forming connections that no one saw coming. Dan meets an attractive stranger, setting off a series of events that threaten to derail his life. Meanwhile his girlfriend, Ellie, is under increasing pressure at work, hounded by a powerful unseen force. April is a student teacher and she has a key to their apartment.

Director Samantha Young said, "Most of us are addicted to something; be it substance, sustenance or stimulation. You're Not Special examines the tension between what we crave and what we need. It warns of how insipidly we are being led astray and the high price we'll pay for chasing the dopamine hits."

You're Not Special is inspired by the way our interactions with the world are changing before our eyes and robbing us of human experience. It's about where we are heading as a species and what we have done to ourselves. The production features actors Kate Skinner (Anatomy of a Suicide) and Ariadne Sgouros (This Bitter Earth, Coram Boy), both returning to the KXT stage, alongside ACA graduate Arkia Ashraf, in his Sydney independent stage debut.

"We live in a world of convenience," said Sam O'Sullivan, "At every turn there's a product or an app or a service offering to ease our burdens. These things give us god-like powers over our lives - delivering us food, entertaining us or sending us transport at the push of a button. But life is also hard work, unpredictable and often disappointing. Without the lows our existence would be meaningless. Love, for example, is only thrilling because it makes us vulnerable to another person who has the freewill to choose or reject us. You're Not Special is an exploration of what threatens to happen to us when we forget that we don't always get what we want."

With a design team that includes Martin Kinnane (Lighting) and Anna Gardiner (Costume), the work marks the KXT debut for Rogue Projects, the award-winning independent theatre and film partnership helmed by producers Erica Lovell and Robbi James. You're Not Special will be also published by Australian Plays in February 2021, with hardcopies from Griffin Press available at the theatre during the season.

You're Not Special was originally commissioned by Artistic Director Phil Spencer as a short work for Griffin Theatre's From Scratch Festival, before development at the KXT Storytellers Festival in 2019 with Dramaturg Dominic Mercer.

Bookings via www.rogueprojects.com.au and Humanitix, or at our cashless box office 1 hour prior to performance.