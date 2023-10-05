Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook Comes to the Belvoir Theatre This Month

National treasure, icon of the Australian stage, and Belvoir royalty, Robyn Archer, makes her long-awaited return to Belvoir St Theatre for a limited season this October, to perform her critically acclaimed cabaret show, Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook, from 18 to 29 October 2023.

Heralded as “a wonderful showcase of the grit that makes both cabaret and Australian music great” (The AU Review), Robyn Archer describes the show as, “a different perspective on Australian song” that “tells a different story”.

“I pay tribute to our great First Nation songwriters, follow with an 1829 song by Reverend John McGarvie, then go all the way to Kate Miller-Heidke, Rob Davidson’s setting of Julia Gillard’s misogyny speech, and a few of my own. The program rocks and rolls us in pure musical delight from absolute belly laughs to songwriters’ social and political commentary. It’s a ripping journey."

The show features a trio of Australia’s finest stage musicians: piano accordion virtuoso George Butrumlis (The Black Sorrows & Zydeco Jump), actor and multi-instrumentalist Cameron Goodall (The Audreys) on guitar, and the very deft Enio Pozzebon (Keating! The Musical) on keyboards.

Belvoir Artistic Director Eamon Flack says “Robyn’s one of our treasured originals. She’s been part of Belvoir since the first push – so isn't it great to have her back on our stage after too long away? If you've seen her cabaret work, you'll know just how humorous and ratbaggy it can be, without losing the rigour and excellence songs like these need. It's a homecoming - in more ways than one.”

Filled with rich renditions of the ridiculous and the sublime, Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook will take audiences on a captivating journey through the difficult, wonderful place that is Australia.