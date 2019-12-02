Riverside's National Theatre Of Parramatta And Sydney Festival Present LADY TABOULI
Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will present the world premiere of James Elazzi's dramatic-comedy, Lady Tabouli, at Riverside Theatres as part of the 2020 Sydney Festival.
It is the day of his nephew's baptism and Danny is godfather. Living back home with his religious Lebanese mother, Danny is thrown into a maelstrom of preparations and high emotions. The family can't afford to lose face, especially with Danny recently and mysteriously calling off his engagement. But secrets will out, and amidst the sugared almonds and balloon deliveries, Danny discovers the true colours of those he holds most dear. Who do you turn to when the people you love refuse to accept the truth?
Unapologetic, piercing and deliciously funny, Lady Tabouli is James Elazzi's unflinching clash of cultures and a searing look at how expectations can eat away at us until we decide to change the rules.
For director Dino Dimitriadis, "James Elazzi is a powerful and vital new voice in Australian playwriting. With humour and pathos he delves deep into culture, unafraid of the prickly questions and conversations. Lady Tabouli is exactly the kind of play we need on our stages - one that has the power to collide the past with the present and one that champions the unheard stories and voices. This is only the beginning for this talented writer."
Playwright: James Elazzi Director: Dino Dimitriadis Cast: Antony Makhlouf, Deborah Galanos, Johnny Nasser and Nisrine Amine Production Design: Jonathan Hindmarsh Lighting: Benjamin Brockman Sound: Benjamin Pierpoint Assistant Director (creative futures): Bernadette Fam
Dates & Times
- Thursday 9th January at 7.45pm (preview performance)
- Friday 10th January at 7.45pm (preview performance)
- Saturday 11th January at 7.45pm
- Tuesday 14th January at 7.45pm
- Wednesday 15th January at 7.45pm
- Thursday 16th January at 7.45pm
- Friday 17th January at 7.45pm
- Saturday 18th January at 2.30pm and 7.45pm
Tickets
Opening Night $74. Adult $59. Concession $55. Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/NTofP/show/lady-tabouli/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.