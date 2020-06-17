On Sunday June 21st, Riverside Theatres Digital will present Ngaiire:Take Over, a special one-show only concert streamed live from Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

After Covid-19 forced the cancellation of her March Australian tour, Ngaiire is back and bringing her new music to a one off event on the Riverside stage.

Known for her stellar vocal force, tight beats, boisterous costuming and big pop sounds, Ngaiire is a musical force of nature. Hailing from the Eastern Highlands and New Ireland provinces of Papua New Guinea, Ngaiire has a career that crosses genre and artform.

The recipient of four National Live Music Awards, an fbi Radio SMAC Award for best live act and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence, Ngaiire's albums have been celebrated around the world. Her work has seen her grace the stages of Glastonbury to Splendour in the Grass, national tours alongside the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Leon Bridges, perform with artists as varied as Flume to the Australian Art Orchestra, compose for dance companies and have her work performed at experimental art spaces.

Joining Ngaiire will be Western Sydney born and raised songwriter producer Clarissa Mei.

The team at Riverside Theatres have worked hard to create Riverside Theatres Digital, a brand-new unique viewing experience, ensuring audiences can stay connected and entertained over this time. The concerts are fully live multi-camera events, streaming once only. Ngaiire: Take Over is 'Pay What You Can' ticketing.

Riverside Theatres is committed to making live theatre available to as many people as possible. You are able to watch this concert for free but for those of you who can, we would appreciate as much as you can afford to help us support performers, theatre workers and Riverside.

What: NGAIIRE- Riverside Theatres Digital

When: 5pm on Sunday June 21st

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Pay What You Can

