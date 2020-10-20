Riverside National Theatre Of Parramatta Presents THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN

From 5th to 14th November, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will return to the stage to present The Things I Could Never Tell Steven. The production is directed by Anthea Williams (Flight Paths, Winyanboga Yurringa Since Ali Died) and written by Jye Bryant (Captain Moonlite, Sempre Libera, The Velveteen Rabbit) a prime example of Western Sydney talent, and leader of a new generation of Australian music theatre.

Bringing The Things I Could Never Tell Steven to life is celebrated actress and music theatre star, best known her portrayal of Glinda in the original West End production of Wicked, Helen Dallimore, Powerhouse vocalist and actor Adam J Rennie (The Rocky Horror Show, Big Fish, Love Never Dies), award-winning vocal sensation Elenoa Rokobaro (High School Musical, Hairspray, Legally Blonde) and two-time Green Room Award winner Ian Stenlake (Mama Mia, They're playing our song, Oklahoma) with music Director Ben Kiehne.

Throughout this cheeky and delightful musical, Steven remains a man of mystery, who we never get to meet. Yet we learn intimate details about Steven and his life, with stories shared by the four most important people in his life: his wife, Mother, Father and Ex. Each share insight into the roguish and enigmatic Steven, desperate to seek his approval, be in his company and his life; ultimately who does Steven choose and who chooses him.

National Theatre of Parramatta Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said "We are so thrilled to have some of Australia's finest music theatre artists on our stage. I am looking forward to having so much talent in the room. It's also a little ironic that we chose to program a music theatre piece where the four characters never meet, thus no interactions on stage, perfect COVID programming! Yet our incredibly talented designer James Browne has managed to capture an intimacy and coherence for our star-studded cast".

The Things I Could Never Tell Steven; a one-act revue-style musical, reminds us that when choosing to be silent we are actioning outcomes, the results of which are not always what we want.

Tickets to the intimate, socially distanced premium cabaret experience start from $47.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

Playwright and Composer: Jye Bryant Director: Anthea Williams Cast: Helen Dallimore, Adam J Rennie, Elenoa Rokobaro Ian Stenlake Music Director: Ben Kiehne Costume and Set Designer: James Browne Lighting Design: Verity Hampson Sound: David Grigg

DATES & TIMES

Thursday 5 November at 7:45pm (Preview)

Friday 6 November at 7:45pm (Preview)

Saturday 7 November at 7:45pm (Opening Night)

Wednesday 11 November at 7:45pm

Thursday 12 November at 7:45pm

Friday 13 November at 7:45pm

Saturday 14 November at 2:15pm & 7:45pm

Tickets. Adult $59. Concession $55 Youth $47. Previews $44 and $40

Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/steven/

or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399.

Transaction fees: $4.60

Venue : Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

