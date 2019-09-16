Renee Fleming Will Lead THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Sydney Opera House

Renee Fleming will lead THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House August 14 - 22, 2020.

Margaret and her daughter Clara are taking in the wonders of Florence during a languid 1950s summer. A windborne hat sparks an intense romance between Clara and local dreamer Fabrizio. But Clara isn't quite what she appears, and soon they must confront a secret kept in the shadows for far too long.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Renée Fleming stars in this enchanting Broadway musical which won six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

Multiple Olivier Award winner Daniel Evans directs this semi-staged production, including sumptuous costumes.

This production was originally created by Scenario Two Ltd.

Presented by special arrangement with R&H Theatricals Europe. Produced by arrangement with Turner Entertainment Co. owner of the original motion picture "The Light in The Piazza". Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer.

For more information, visit https://opera.org.au/whatson/events/the-light-in-the-piazza-sydney.





