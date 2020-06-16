Red Line Productions Announces 9 CAMERAS, TOTALLY LIVE - A TALE OF 2 STARS

At last, award-winning vocal sensation ELENOA ROKOBARO blows the roof off the Old Fitz Theatre in an exclusive globally-streamed LIVE concert.



With a voice described as 'a dream' and 'a gospel-tuned instrument of immense power', Rokobaro has appeared across most musical stages in Australia. From Fame to Hairspray to Legally Blonde, to more recently in The Book of Mormon and Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined, her instrument has been recognised as one of the finest in the country. Last year she delivered an award-winning and breathtaking "to be remembered for years" performance as the title in Caroline, Or Change.



Now, she gets personal as she delves deep into the musical canon that has marked the turning points of her life.



Backed by a live band including Andrew Worboys (Musical Director) and Glenn Moorhouse (guitar), and joined by Nana Matapule and Paulini Curuenavuli, this is exactly the voice we need right now.

Multi award-winning Toby Schmitz is one of Australia's finest actors, giving revelatory performances on almost every stage in the country. Chameleon-like, Schmitz is a master of the tragic and the comic, which is exactly why it makes perfect sense for him to take on Will Eno's acclaimed one-man show. In front of 9 cameras streaming globally, one of our acting powerhouses steps into this towering play.



Both a 'surreal meditation on the empty promises life makes' and 'an affirmation of life's worth', Thom Pain (based on nothing) landed Drama Desk Award-winner Will Eno a Pulitzer Prize nomination. Described as "one of the best monologues I've ever seen" by The Guardian and "a small masterpiece" by The New York Times, this one-man tour de force takes us into the mind of a man desperately searching for some meaning.



Live, intimate and often electrifying, this is what theatre is all about.

Tens of thousands of people around the world tuned into watch our two earlier one-time events that connected actors on different continents from their living rooms around the world. The next evolution is to move away from the living room computer and back into the theatre with a 9-camera setup by our friends at Tribal Apes. This is not filmed theatre, but rather live performance made for film.

