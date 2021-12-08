RICH KIDS and THINGS HIDDEN Come to Riverside Theatres in January 2022

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will present an exciting new artistic collaboration in 2022, with International Artists from renowned UK based theatremakers, The Javaad Alipoor Company. Making its world premiere at Riverside will be Things Hidden Since The Foundation of The World, an ultramodern multi-media theatre piece, and the Australian premiere of darkly comedic play Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, as part of the 2022 Sydney Festival.

Things Hidden Since The Foundation Of The World

14 to 23 January, 2022

Venue: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

Tickets from $30. Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Transaction fees: $4.60

Making its world premiere in January, Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World takes stories beyond the stage through powerful multi-platform creations, exploring the intersection of politics and technology in the contemporary world with a first view of both live and digital performances of this work.

Fereydoun Farrokhzad, was the Middle East's greatest popstar of the '70s (think Tom Jones or Freddy Mercury). By 1981 he was a refugee, working in a German grocers. Six months before being found brutally murdered in an unsolved case, he performed to sold out audiences over two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall.

In a world of murder mystery podcasts, Wikipedia and an Internet that presents everything in the world as knowable, we need to understand that some worlds never collide. A world where the guy serving you in a grocers is bigger than Tom Jones, the world where you can be killed for what you sing, the world of everyday life where a hit squad only belongs in the movies.

Rich Kids: A Story Of Shopping Malls In Tehran

22 to 23 January, 2022

Venue: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

Tickets from $35. Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Transaction fees: $4.60

Winner of the 2019 Scotsman Fringe First Award, Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran is also by Javaad Alipoor, co-created by Javaad Alipoor and Kirsty Housley (Theatre Royal Stratford East's Extinct).

The global gap between rich and poor has never been greater. As the world decays, the spawn of the powerful dance like everyone is watching.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran is a darkly comedic, urgent new play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart.

Combining digital theatre and a live Instagram feed, it is the sequel to the award-winning The Believers Are But Brothers, and the second part of a trilogy of plays from Javaad Alipoor about how digital technology, resentment and fracturing identities are changing the world.