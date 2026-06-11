REVIEW: IZZARD: THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET Is A Phenomenal Solo Retelling Of Shakespeare’s Play
IZZARD: THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET
By: Jade Kops
Wednesday 10th June 2026, 7pm, Playhouse, Sydney Opera House
Suzy Eddie Izzard brings her one woman show IZZARD: THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET to stun Sydney audiences. Visting Sydney as part of her World Tour of the work that had a triple-extended run in New York, along with seasons in Chicago and London, this is a captivating piece of theatre that tells the story of the Prince of Denmark with creativity and clarity while honouring the original 16th Century performance style.Listed as William Shakespeare’s longest work, Suzy Izzard’s brother Mark Izzard has adapted The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, into a more palatable 140 minutes (including interval) while retaining 23 characters, all to be presented by Suzy Izzard on a bare stage. Directed by Selina Cadell, this work relies on Suzy’s ability to create the different characters, often holding both sides of a conversation at once, with variations ranging from physical shifts, a change in her tone and accent, or more subtle movements and facial expressions. With characters weaving in and out of the story Selina and Suzy have included reoccurring themes of posture, pace and position to enable changes to be easily understood without having to restate when a character ‘returned’ to the stage or announce scenes had changed.
Izzard: The Tragedy of Hamlet | Sydney Opera House
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