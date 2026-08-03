STRIKE A CHORD To Open At Sydney Fringe Festival

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One of Australia's leading flamenco artists, Pepa Molina, presents Strike a Chord, a powerful new contemporary flamenco production that explores the electrifying dialogue between guitar and dance. Premiering at the Sydney Fringe Festival from 16-19 September 2026, the work invites audiences into an intimate world where rhythm, movement and live music become equal creative voices.

Created and directed by Pepa Molina with an original live score by acclaimed flamenco guitarist Marco Van Doornum, Strike a Chord strips flamenco back to its essential elements. Without the traditional singer, the production magnifies the dynamic relationship between guitar and dance, revealing a compelling conversation driven by rhythm, tension, virtuosity and emotion.

Performed by Las Flamenkas, Compañía Pepa Molina's acclaimed ensemble of emerging and professional artists, the work celebrates both the rich traditions of flamenco and its ongoing evolution as a contemporary performing art.

"Strike a Chord is about listening as much as performing. Guitar and dance become equal storytellers, challenging, supporting and inspiring one another in every moment. It celebrates the essence of flamenco while opening new creative possibilities for the art form." says Pepa Molina, Director & Choreographer.

Developed with the support of Create NSW and co-produced by FORM Dance Projects, Strike a Chord represents the culmination of an ambitious creative development process bringing together artists from Western Sydney and across New South Wales.

The production's creative team features: Director & Choreographer/ Performer: Pepa Molina, Composer & Guitarist: Marco Van Doornum, Lighting Designer: Frankie Clarke.

The work is performed by Las Flamenkas: Sophia Marotta-Fujiwara, Anna Rocías Balboa, Amari Leiva-Urzua, Emilia Hanna & Pepa Molina.

For more than three decades, Pepa Molina has been recognised internationally for her work as a performer, choreographer, educator and cultural leader. Through Compañía Pepa Molina, she continues to create original Australian flamenco productions while nurturing the next generation of artists and expanding access to flamenco across diverse communities.

Following its Sydney Fringe premiere, Strike a Chord will continue its touring journey with presentations including the Wollondilly Performing Arts Centre & BEMAC Brisbane later in 2026.

The performance will run 16-19 September 2026 at 8.00 pm + Matinee on the 19th at the Eternity Playhouse Theatre, Darlinghurst located at 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst 2010 (Gadigal Country). The run time is 60 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at: https://sydneyfringe.com/events/strike-a-chord/

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