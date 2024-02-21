REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE SPOOKY MEN'S CHORALE

Saturday 17th February 7:30pm 2024, Sydney Independent Theatre North Sydney

The SPOOKY MENS CHORALE was formed in the Blue Mountains in 2001. For 23 years they have been delighting international audiences with their anti-pro masculine voices with a unique, refreshing and eclectic energy.

Spookmeister Stephen Taberner, leads this group of left of centre men through Georgian table songs, beautiful ballads, unique and engaging covers, and a bunch of original songs that enlighten us with the Spooky Men perspective.

At the North Sydney Independent Theatre, the stage is two tiered. The SPOOKY MEN start the night at the lower level with a capella rendition. Their tones are transcendent. Absolutely captivating and the aural audio connects on a instinctual level.

Taberner as emcee narrates the evening, his unique comedic repartee gives us insight into the SPOOKY MEN’S approach to life and singing. He explains how their songs deal with the unresolved paradox of modern masculinity.

With humour and grace and a cheeky grin we are introduced to the witty and life inspiring songs.

WE ARE NOT A MENS group is a hilarious exploration of the definition and how it pertains to the SPOOKY MEN. They enjoy all the benefits of a communal group yet distance themselves from the self help reputation, albiet tongue in cheek. Are they unable to accept the truth or are they finding a way to celebrate their version of masculinity. In any case it’s a riotous number.

Their team building composition reminds me of the songs you might hear in a footy change room, which lead us to the Universal Club song. A rousing rendition of team spirit.

We also were enchanted with songs that honour the Ukraine plight and the Yothu Yindi song was a wonderful way to pay respect to our indigenous peoples.

The men performed most of the night on the back stage teir while using the sound system.

I have to say, when they came to the lover level for a second time it revealed the strength and glorious essence of their voices. Their sound is sublime, the use of the microphones took away the magnificent timbre of their tones.

The Sydney Independent theatre is an exquisite venue and sutiable to this men’s group sporting a variety of bohemian hats. Although the auditorium became quite hot.

The chorale love to spookify songs. The closing finale was a unique version of QUEEN’S Bohemian Rapsody. A definite crowd pleaser and was wonderfully musically complex and layered.

I shout out for more numbers like this one. More Spookification!

For a rousing, engaging night of heartfelt, hilarious and unique selection of chorale songs, check out THE SPOOKY MEN”S CHORALE.

Promotional pix by Maja Baska

Performance pix by Samantha Lazzaro

https://spookymen.com/?v=6cc98ba2045f