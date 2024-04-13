REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On POTTED POTTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Friday April 12, 7:30 2024, Everest Theatre, Seymour Centre

Creators Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner started POTTED POTTER as a 5 minute show that recapped the first 5 books of J.K. Rowlings Harry Potter series on the eve of the launch of the sixth book. Through many incarnations and now including the seventh book, POTTED POTTER has evolved to enjoy success around the globe.

With a whimsical flair and delicate humor, this playful two-man spoof of JK Rowling's Harry Potter series offers a delightful 70-minute romp for fans familiar with the wizarding world. Dan and Jeff's "unauthorized Potter experience" expertly balances satire with genuine admiration, weaving in timely references such as Dumbledore's outing and humorously blending elements from other fantasy realms.

Scott Hoatson and Brendan Murphy are a dynamic duo who have wonderfully honed their repartee and cleverly bounce off each other to deliver this face paced and riotous performance. They know their audience and expertly rally the crowd of fans to a joyous celebration of the Potter world. They wink at the audience who love to wink back.

One for the potter fans, old and young, newbies and die-hards.

It’s a loving parody that cheekily sums up the narrative of the seven Harry Potter books. So there are spoilers, but I imagine only those who know the twists and turns make up the audience and revel in the familiarity that comes with enjoying in-the-know jokes.

Hoatson and Murphy are high energy and gallop the night along in an a-la-Wiggles style engagement.

They use the comedy tools of ad-libbing and withholding their own laughter. They know the audience gets a kick when the twosome are laughing to themselves. Planned or spontaneous this duo deliver these comic moments with aplomb.

Brendan’s quick wit came to the fore with the audience participation Quidditch routine and the on stage young potter fans were spritely and fourth coming with their interactions, even dressing in costume for the night.



Not being a Potter fan I found the night amusing with a couple of laugh out loud lines. The audience on this night had both children and their parents excited and thoroughly engaged.

Harry Potter fans who are kids at heart, this is for you.