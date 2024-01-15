REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ITS A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME

By: Jan. 15, 2024

Friday 12th January 5pm 2024,  Wharf 1, Pier 3/4, Sydney Theatre Company

Michael Griffiths who bought us the cabaret delights of IN VOGUE and SWEET DREAMS shares a personal and intimate story in his production of ITS A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME 

 

Centered around growing up as a gay male in the 80’s and 90’s and includes the trials and tribulations of being in a long term relationship that has evolved and grown over the years.  

Largely focusing on the discrimination that he endured and how hat lead to life choices which shaped his journey and developed the soul he is today.  

 

With a superb and glorious voice, Griffiths tells his story, accentuating these particular chapters with songs from the Pet Sop Boys: classics like Rent, Love Comes Quickly, Suburbia, You Only Tell Me You Love Me When You’re Drunk, Go West and It’s a Sin,  

 

Through comedy and heartbreak Griffiths recalls his desire to perform, having to hide any flamboyant mannerisms, the girlfriend that sought revenge, the ravages of HIV/AIDS and the joys of meeting his boyfriend Darryl.

The chosen songs beautifully frame each of these story segments and are accompanied beautifully by Julian Ferraretto on Violin and Dylan Paul on Double bass. 

This trio deliver a delightful night of intimate and revealing tales in the large yet cozy Wharf theatre that is decked out as the Festival’s Cabaret venue. 

Griffith and Director Dean Bryant know their audience, with references for those of a similar generation, with an early evening performance along with the tried and true gay humour : “Aren’t those Village people as queer as f@#k” 

This eloquent cabaret evening explored the usual trials that face a gay man coming out in those relevant decades. It’s a shame that with all the discrimination he dealt with that he only briefly touched on the fact that it was his father who encouraged him to apply for a performance school. Griffiths did have some insightful gems though, calling the first AIDS victims “the innocents” is a divine choice. 

One especially heart-warming moment of the night is when his long-term partner Darryl steps from the audience and on the piano accompanies Griffith’s performance of Pet Shop Boy’s ‘Heart’. 

 

I highly recommend catching Michael Griffith’s show at the Gay Mardi Gras Festival.

Photography @ CommonState



Recommended For You