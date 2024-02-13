Monday February 12th 7:30pm 2024, Utzon Room Sydney Opera House

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE:

Step into the world of FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE, where you'll find yourself immersed in a delightful blend of delectable cuisine and uproarious entertainment.

Presented by Interactive Theatre International, this homage to the beloved TV show created by John Cleese and Connie Booth has been delighting audiences worldwide since its debut in Brisbane in 1997.

Now, in its 12th run at the Sydney Opera House's Utzon Room, patrons are treated to a truly memorable evening against the backdrop of the iconic Sydney harbour.

As guests are seated by the charmingly irascible Basil, the evening kicks off with a series of riotous interactions that set the tone for the rest of the night.

The intimate setting, with ten elegant tables hosting ten guests each, sets the stage for a gastronomic and theatrical journey like no other. A gem of the night is making friends with fellow diners as you prepare for the hijinxs ahead.

Led by a stellar cast featuring Mathew Robson as Basil, Monique Lewis as Sybil, and Andy Foreman as Manuel, the performance is a masterclass in character portrayal and comedic timing. Their seamless blend of scripted scenes and improvisation keeps the audience engaged and in stitches throughout the evening.

Robson, a young looking Fawlty, embodies the character to perfection. Not as deeply angry as the one we all remember but his antics and his relationship with Sybil is hilarious to enjoy. His physically and characterisation is impeccable.

Lewis is the perfect Sybil, from voice, to mannerisms, to comedic timing. Her engagement with the audience is superb and delightful and while doing all this she ensures the Opera house staff are staying on point with customer service.

Foreman brings us the consummate Manuel performance, as if he stepped off the TV screen. A substantial portion of the comedy is around the misunderstanding of the English language. Foreman’s amazing timing brings the magnificence to the routines, and his grounded expressions seals the deal on the hilariously funny scenarios.

Being an old fan of the Fawlty Towers brings delight, just like remembering a jokester friend from the past. The genius of the original work plus the expertise of this cast creates a hilarious night for newcomers too.

Drawing inspiration from the original series, the cast expertly re-enacts some conic moments while infusing the performance with a fresh energy that feels spontaneous and vibrant.

Each interaction between the characters and the diners feels personalized, adding an extra layer of delight to the event.

While the performers shine in the Utzon room, the culinary team deserves applause for delivering a sumptuous dining experience. We weren’t given menus and had to inquire of the ingredients but dietary requirements are catered for.

FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE remains a standout theatrical event that guarantees an evening filled with laughter, camaraderie, and culinary delights. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original series or experiencing it for the first time, this is one show that promises a superb night out for all.