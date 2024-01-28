REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On NIGHT SONGS AT CONEY ISLAND

Tuesday 22nd January 7.30pm 2024, Pier One Walsh Bay

NIGHT SONGS AT CONEY ISLAND was undoubtedly, the most unusual event I have yet experienced during the Sydney Festival. There was no clear narrative or story, as it weaved the experiences of the characters and themes through music. The themes being, innocence lost during times of conflict and greed, and an opportunity to honour the children who died young and had passed through Luna Park. However, don’t allow that to steer you away from experience what I describe, as a stunning spectacle of sight and sound.

My experience on the night began with a Ferry ride from Sydney’s Pier 1 West Wharf to Luna Park, with a trio of trombonists performing (whist carefully balancing themselves on the rocking jetty) to create an ambience and provide us a taste of what was to come later on. After we docked, they continued playing under Luna Park’s grinning face, as our group made their way into the grounds of Luna Park towards Coney Island. Upon entering Coney Island, I was baffled on how the organisers had turned a quirky and high-energy, amusement hall with giant slides, fun mirrors and oddly moving obstacles, into a dimly lit space, made to appear a relic. Certainly, a far cry from my own memories at Coney Island during the Summer. There were several benches placed along the sides of the hall, however, one of the staff assisting our group at the ferry wharf had suggested I don’t sit down during the show, but rather, walk around, during this all-immersive experience ….and so I did.

I witnessed at least 100-120 guests inside the hall, if not more, that appeared to be as apprehensive as I was, prior to the show starting. It was very had to tell in this very dark hall with one spotlight, what would be taking place. The show began with the musicians ever-so-slowly walking into the hall and around the joy wheel (a flat, spinning wheel) to take their seats. As the solemn music began, singers from Sydney Philharmonia Choirs began to sing, but I wasn’t sure where they were. As I looked to my left, I realised they were all performing amongst the standing audience on the floor beside us. They weaved their way around the audience, as they held their lyric folders in their hands lit by a small torch. They sang beautifully. Their voices echoed a sound so crisp and the acoustics inside Coney Island brought their voices to life. The sound was angelic, haunting, yet alluring. I wanted to hear more!

A large group of children suddenly ran from the top balcony and down towards the centre of the hall, playing with one another silently, and displaying the excitement that children do, as they discover the thrills of Coney island. Never dropping their smiles, they reflected the hurried music by running around the hall in sheer joy and weaving amongst the crowd, but never once, bumping into them. There was excitement, chaos, calamity all around us, yet, done so in an innocent and child-like way that brought a smile to our faces. They slid down Coney Island’s slides, some steeper than with ease and not a care in the world, as the audience watched with amazement. The children, a core part of the story, performed candidly, as if it were not rehearsed. However, under the watchful eye of the musical director, they executed their roles brilliantly, and I was captivated by their energy and rigour.

Vocal soloists Peter Coleman Wright AO and Cheryl Barker AO gave outstanding performances and leant their voices brilliantly to create a musical experience that commanded attention and respect from the audience and the children alike. Music from the Sydney Philharmonia Chamber Orchestra performing music by Poulenc, Stravinsky and Mahler, under the baton of music director and conductor Brett Weymark, truly captured the darkness of days gone by and the light that emerged from the joy of the children.

I would strongly recommend this show to anyone looking for a unique experience, to not only experience it for the show that it is, but to be taken back to times gone by of their own memories at Coney Island. Bring the kids along, for they will be thrilled.