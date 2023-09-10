Photos: First Look at THE DISAPPEARANCE at Chippen Street Theatre

The production will open for a two-week Sydney season from 10 October.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

The Disappearance: based on Kin Platt’s book “The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear,” a powerful, moving and joyful play that meets mental illness and diversity with heart and with humour, opens for a two-week Sydney season from 10 October.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Lambert House Enterprises is proud to present a full season of the play that brought huge acclaim in its May one-night benefit performance for the Actors Benevolent Fund. The play now returns for a fully-staged two-week season at the Chippen Street Theatre in Chippendale/Redfern.

The Disappearance is a re-working of the best-selling novel "The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear" and partially based on the classic British film “Baxter”.

The story is of a young American teenager facing the combined challenge of his parents’ disintegrating marriage, relocation to Australia and his ongoing attempt to overcome a debilitating speech impediment. His overwrought mother adds to his problems and, as things begin to explode for him, he decides to ‘disappear’. Three people — a loving neighbour and her French boyfriend and an equally caring speech therapist/analyst give hope that his future may be more positive.

Sympathetic, moving and intensely concerned with the problems of mental health, the play is often humorous but never sentimental.

Directed by Les Solomon, The Disappearance features some of Sydney’s finest young performers and established actors including Kath Gordon (All My Sons), Rebecca Matthews (The Artful Dodger) and Mo Lovegrove (Jagged Little Pill, Into the Woods). In the central role of ‘Roger’ is meteoric young talent Gordon Vignelles (pictured above) whose previous credits include a  starring role in a film he co-produced  and screened at the Cannes Film Festival and a recent hit cabaret season co- starring Liam Faulkner Dimond: The Story of Tonight.
 

THE DISAPPEARANCE

Chippen St Theatre, 45 Chippen St Chippendale
Tuesday October 10th- Sunday October 22nd.
With Gordon Vignelles as Roger and Kyle Barrett,  Joe Clements,  Liam Faulkner Dimond, 
Kath Gordon, Mo Lovegrove, Rebecca Matthews, Talia Sigsworth.
Tickets: Adults $45 | Concessions $30

Gordon Vignelles, Noah Rayner, and Joe Clements

Joe Clements, Gordon Vignelles, and Kath Gordon

Kath Gordon and Gordon Vignelles

Kyle Barrett and Gordon Vignelles

Mo Lovegrove and Gordon Vignelles

Noah Rayner and Kath Gordon

Rebecca Matthews and Gordon Vignelles

Rebecca Matthews and Gordon Vignelles

Rebecca Matthews and Gordon Vignelles

Rebecca Matthews and Gordon Vignelles

Talia Sigsworth and Gordon Vignelles

Talia Sigsworth and Gordon Vignelles

