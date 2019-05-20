Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER in Sydney

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is playing at Sydney Lyric Theatre through June 2, 2019. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

You will strut to SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER in this blazing stage show that propels the cult classic to phenomenal new heights.

Based on the 1977 movie starring John Travolta, this is the story of Tony Manero and his quest to break free from conformity and become king of the club.

The movie is credited with defining the 1970's, while the soundtrack remains the best-selling soundtrack of all time with over 45 million copies sold.

Packed with disco classics including The Bee Gees' hits Stayin' Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than A Woman, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER has explosive energy and sensational dancing. Our Star Vocalists Paulini Curuenavuli, Natalie Conway and Nana Matapule will bring the amazing disco soundtrack to life!

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.sydneylyric.com.au/saturday-night-fever/