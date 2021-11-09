Philip Crutchfield QC Appointed Chair Of Bell Shakespeare

Bell Shakespeare has announced Philip Crutchfield QC has been appointed the new Chair of Bell Shakespeare, commencing 1 January 2022. He succeeds Anne Loveridge who steps down after seven years on the Bell Shakespeare Board and five in the role of Chair.

Co-founder of Faraday Associates Lachlan Edwards was announced as the Company's new Deputy Chair.

In making the announcement, Executive Director Gill Perkins extended thanks to Ms Loveridge for her extraordinary contribution to the Company, having steered it through several significant periods of change including new artistic leadership, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Company's historic move to new and permanent premises at Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay in early 2022.

"Anne has provided leadership for the Company and built a Board of considerable capacity and commitment. Our successes across the past five years are due in no small part to her leadership and commitment to our mission."

Anne Loveridge said "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the senior management team and the Board as Chair over the past five years. Artistic Director Peter Evans pushed artistic boundaries, bringing a contemporary lens to these classic works with some unforgettable productions. We continued to grow our highly regarded national education program and built a strong network of corporate partners and philanthropic supporters. This strong foundation, in combination with Government support, has allowed us to navigate the challenges of the last two years.

I am delighted to be passing on the leadership of the Board at a time that the Company is financially strong, ready to deliver an expanded national theatre and education program, and to embrace all that the new premises at Pier 2/3 will bring."

Ms Perkins said she was looking forward with enthusiasm to working with Mr Crutchfield as Chair. He has been a member of Bell Shakespeare's Board since 2015 and currently chairs the Development Committee, an important sub-committee of the Board.

Philip Crutchfield brings exceptional leadership skills and strong networks to the Board. He is a Queen's Counsel, a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law and former President of the Commercial Bar Association of Victoria. He is also a board member of The University of Melbourne Humanities Foundation, The University of Melbourne Law School Foundation, The Victorian Bar Foundation, and a number of listed and unlisted companies. He is the former Chair of Zip Co Limited, and a former member of the Geelong Grammar School Council. He holds Commerce and Honours Law Degrees from the University of Melbourne and a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Philip Crutchfield said: "It is a privilege to take on this role. Anne has led a cohesive Board and organisation through very challenging times. We are all so grateful for her sound and considered leadership. I am very much looking forward to working with the staff, and in particular Artistic Director Peter Evans, Executive Director Gill Perkins and the Board, to realise the Company's future ambitions. I am proud to be able to play a part in continuing John Bell's work and know that our move to Pier 2/3 will unlock many exciting opportunities for us as a Company."

Ms Perkins also expressed how pleased she was that Lachlan Edwards has accepted the newly created role of Deputy Chair. Mr Edwards has been on the board since 2016 and chaired both the Development Committee and the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

"We are very fortunate to have two outstanding leaders take the helm at such a pivotal moment in Bell Shakespeare's history," she said.