Phil Burton and Prinnie Stevens Perform HOT AUGUST NIGHT With the George Ellis Orchestra

For one night only, the George Ellis Orchestra together with Phil Burton (Human Nature) and Prinnie Stevens will take you on a journey back to 1972 to experience the legendary Neil Diamond’s pivotal album Hot August Night. The show will feature the Hot August Night playlist in full as well as some other Neil Diamonds hits from his career and will take place at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on Saturday 26 August for one show only. Tickets on pre-sale from 2pm Friday, 14 July and general on sale at 2pm, Monday 17 July via Ticketek.



Hot August Night is regarded as one of the greatest live albums ever recorded and established Neil Diamond as a dynamic concert performer. The double album was recorded at Neil Diamond’s concert on August 24, 1972, one of the ten sold-out concerts that he performed that month at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-song playlist was carefully curated that covered all phases of his career up to 1972 and includes performances of Sweet Caroline, Cherry, Cherry, Holy Holy, Crunchy Granola Suite, Solitary Man, Shilo, Cracklin’ Rose and more.



Hot August Night is one the biggest selling albums of all time in Australia. It entered the charts in late 1972 and was still in the Top 20 album charts in 1976. Having reached an incredible 10 x Platinum sales, the album has made several appearances in the charts since its release 50 years ago, most recently in 2014.



Acclaimed performers Phil Burton and Prinnie Steven are both looking forward to reviving these songs for a live concert experience that will pay homage to the incredible song writing and talent of Neil Diamond and is sure to bring back special memories to the audience.



Phil Burton: “I learned most of the words to the songs on Hot August Night as a kid because my dad played it over and over again. It’s such a seminal album for people from that generation and listening to it now, it brings back such strong memories of my father. This whole experience of singing this album live is going to be quite emotional and I cannot wait to perform it on stage with Prinnie and the George Ellis Orchestra”



Prinnie Stevens: “What a thrill to be able to sing these incredible songs from one of the most loved albums of all time. Neil Diamond is one of the great song writers of our time and his songs will always have a special place in music history. I’m very excited to perform Hot August Night alongside the wonderful Phil Burton and the Master of the orchestra, George Ellis.”



George Ellis: “This show is going to be very special and a fitting tribute to such an incredible song writer and performer. I remember hearing this album when I was around 10 years old as my older brother played it a lot and being struck by the beauty of the live strings and percussions played live rather than in a studio. It sowed the seeds for me wanting to put strings and a classical symphony orchestra together with a rock band.. and here we are! We hope all the Neil Diamond fans come along and enjoy listening to these wonderful songs sung again by two of Australia’s best vocalists”