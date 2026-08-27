Peter Bence to Bring PIANOSPHERE Back to Sydney Opera House

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Worldwide piano sensation Peter Bence will return to Australia this October with a one-night only performance at the Sydney Opera House.

Bence, who is known for taking the piano to a new level, will bring his spectacular Pianosphere concert experience to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday 2 October 2026.

With more than 2.5 billion views for his online videos, Bence is one of the most celebrated pianists of his generation. His showstopping reimagined interpretations of music by artists including Michael Jackson, Queen, Elton John and Toto have captivated audiences worldwide.

The Sydney Opera House performance will push the boundaries of what is possible with a piano, showcasing music from his acclaimed Pianosphere album, alongside his stunning original compositions. Bence's live shows attract sold out audiences around in the world, in more than 50 countries.

The performance will mark Peter's first time back in Australia since his sold-out 2019 tour where his virtuosity and showmanship captured audiences around the country. Pianosphere is a multifaceted show where the piano transforms into an orchestra - complete with loopers, drum machines and electronic effects.

Peter Bence is thrilled to be returning to Sydney Opera House, a venue that holds a deep personal connection.

'The Sydney Opera House holds special significance for me as my final concert before lockdown. I can't wait to return to one of the most iconic venues in the world and create new moments and memories', Bence said.

Peter Bence's Pianosphere is proudly presented in Sydney by Harmonie International bringing one of the world's most exciting artists back to Australia.

'Peter's live performances are simply on another level, defying what is humanly possible with a piano', said Harmonie International Director Vian Lin.

Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming