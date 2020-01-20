Penn & Teller Come To The Capitol Theatre This April

The Sydney Opera House today announced that Penn & Teller will bring their record-breaking Las Vegas live show to Sydney for eight performances at the Capitol Theatre from 14 - 21 April 2020.

Penn & Teller's Australian tour was originally scheduled for January 2020 but was unable to proceed due to Teller requiring urgent back surgery. As the Opera House's largest internal venue, the Concert Hall, is closed while major renewal works are undertaken from February this year, the Opera House will now present the rescheduled season of Penn & Teller at the Capitol Theatre to accommodate the huge response and demand from audiences.

The life-long friends, with a career together spanning almost half a century, have redefined popular magic for over 40 years with their unusual mix of mind-blowing magic tricks, comedy and 'blunders'. The pair are stars of the acclaimed Showtime series Penn & Teller: BS!, which received 13 Emmy nominations and was the longest-running series in the history of the network. Their highly anticipated return to Broadway was the highest-grossing non-musical on Broadway for its entire six-week run. True pop culture stalwarts, the duo has performed in hit television shows, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and The Simpsons, and they share a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They are also stars of the hit TV series Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, seen on ABC Comedy, which challenges up-and-coming and veteran magicians to try and fool Penn & Teller.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "Take two! We're thrilled to present magic's greatest double act at the ornate Capitol Theatre. Penn & Teller are the masters of trickery, their razor sharp wit and spot on-chemistry is the stuff of legends. Get excited again Sydney, but get in quick before tickets vanish!"

Teller says: "I've loved Australia for the last 30 years. I learned to SCUBA dive in Cairns. I've eaten gelato at Sydney's Circular Quay and seen Shakespeare at the Opera House. I've scouted an underwater TV special near Melbourne, I've been bug-eyed at the naked sculptures at MONA and the amazing underground art museum in Hobart, Tasmania. On "Fool Us" I've been fooled twice by Gold Coast magician Helen Coghlan, the most devious woman alive. About a fifth of our audience in Las Vegas is Australian and some of my dearest friends live there so it's about bloody time we brought our show down under, don't you think? We are so excited to be performing in Brisbane and Sydney. See you in April!"

From April 14, step into Penn & Teller's world of magical genius and let these

For more information visit ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 795 267.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You