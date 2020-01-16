Pam Ayres Returns To Sydney For One Show Only

Writer, comic, broadcaster, entertainer Pam Ayres is returning to Sydney for the first time in 9 years to perform one show only at Roslyn Packer Theatre on Saturday 14 March. Pam will be performing poems from her latest collection, Up in The Attic, which is now in the UK Sunday Times Bestseller Top 10, together with classic poems and stories from her long career.

Pam's autobiography, The Necessary Aptitude, was the UK's bestselling female autobiography of 2011. She is still one of the most popular female comedians performing in UK theatres, and her concerts invariably sell out. Her 40th Anniversary Tour in 2015 saw Pam perform 50 shows, which included headlining the Ledbury Poetry Festival, playing to a packed house at the Hay Festival, and to standing room in the Comedy Tent of the Cornbury Music Festival.

Recent TV appearances include BBC's The One Show, BBC's Springwatch, BBC TV's Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, one of the BBC1 TV series Women at War: 100 Years of Service, about Pam's years in the Women's Royal Air Force in the 1960s, and BBC's Celebrity Mastermind on BBC1 at Christmas 2017.

For BBC Radio, Pam has recorded six series of Ayres On the Air for BBC Radio 4, and she is a regular guest on Just A Minute. Also, for Radio 4, Pam is one of the few guests who have appeared twice on the legendary Desert Island Discs, the first time in 1979, and again last year. Pam continues to perform her solo stage show throughout the UK, and lives in the Cotswolds, where she is an enthusiastic gardener and carer of wildlife.

Bookings: www.roslynpackertheatre.com.au





