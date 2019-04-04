PUFFS The Play Comes To Sydney

Some people are born with the capacity to do great things. Some people change the world. Some people rise from humble beginnings to defeat the forces of darkness in the face of insurmountable odds. PUFFS is the story of the people who sit in class next to those people.

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is the sell-out sensation that enjoyed a record-breaking three month season in Melbourne during 2018 and has become a cult hit in New York since first opening Off-Broadway in 2015.

PUFFS will have its Sydney premiere at Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on Thursday 23 May 2019 and will run until Sunday 30 June 2019, with previews commencing Friday 17 May 2019. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.

This hit play has been called "a triumph for the anti-hero!" by the Herald Sun, "an absolute hoot of a show" by Broadway World Australia and Time Out Melbourne gave the show 5 Stars, stating "with megawatt performances as fine as this, Puffs could cast a spell on anyone!"

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs who just happened to be there too. A play for anyone who has NEVER been destined to save the world, PUFFS is an inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story.

PUFFS gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. It takes a second look at everyone's favourite world of wizards through the eyes of The Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits.

Audiences and critics were overwhelmingly united in their response to PUFFS when the show opened to rave reviews and 5 Star praise from all those who experienced its hilarity in Melbourne. Its record breaking 12-week run saw PUFFS awarded the title of the longest running play in Melbourne for the past 48 years.

When PUFFS debuted in New York in 2015, it was celebrated as "a tremendous comedic feast" by The New York Theatre Review. Hypable called it "totally awesome...come prepared to laugh, but also to cry". Nerdist commented that PUFFS "never goes more than a minute without a laugh!", and the show was praised by The Huffington Post for its "rip-roaring staging, wit and delightful theatrical craft."

PUFFS is written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker. It features production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, original lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes.

PUFFS matinees are fun for the whole family! On Saturday (2.00pm) and Sunday (1.00pm) afternoons, the show has been lightly transfigured so that wizards aged 8 and above can share in the magic of PUFFS, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You