Jake Speer Will Lead MRS. DOUBTFIRE Australian Premiere

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Rising star Jake Speer will take on the title role of in the Australian tour of MRS.DOUBTFIRE, the feelgood comedy musical based on the beloved film starring Robin Williams. Performances will begin at Princess Theatre Melbourne from November 2026, and Capitol Theatre Sydney from March 2027.

“Finding out I have been cast as iconically hilarious Euphegenia Doubtfire was honestly a dream come true. It's a story that makes people laugh but at its heart it's about love, family and going to extraordinary lengths for the people you care about. It will be such an incredible privilege to bring one of the most beloved characters ever created to the stage,” said Jake Speer.

“As a musical theatre performer, you hope for a role that lets you sing, dance, make people laugh and have more costumes changes than anyone else. Mrs. Doubtfire ticks every box and I can't wait to step into that comfy cardigan!” he added.

“Jake had us from “Helloooo”. He was hilarious, effortlessly charming and brought so much heart to the room – a rare combination of talent. We knew straight away that we had found Australia's new favourite nanny,” said Suzanne Jones, Producer and CEO, JONES Theatrical Group.

Jake Speer will play the dual role of the world's favourite nanny Mrs. Doubtfire / Daniel Hillard and is best-known to audiences for his role as Oscar MacGuire in Home & Away (Seven Network) for three years. Other credits include A Mirror (Belvoir St Theatre); Sweet Charity (Prospero Arts); A Midsummer Night's Dream, Timon of Athens (Sport For Jove); Photograph 51, Marjorie Prime and Barefoot In The Park (Ensemble Theatre); Catch Me If You Can, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (The Hayes Theatre); Kinky Boots The Musical (Michael Cassel Group) and Henry V (Kensington House Entertainment).

Featuring all the iconic moments you know and love, plus fabulous new songs and show-stopping dance numbers, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is directed by four-time Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate bid to stay in their lives. But as his character takes on a life of its own, Daniel discovers more than he bargained for about family, love and what it really means to be a father.

Based on the 1993 hit film Mrs Doubtfire starring the much-loved Robin Williams, the musical played to sell-out crowds in the West End for almost two years as well as a Broadway season and tours across the US, Germany, South Korea and Brazil. A UK tour has recently been announced to begin in August this year.

Director Jerry Zaks most recently directed his 26th Broadway production, The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Other recent productions include the Tony Award-winning production of Hello, Dolly!, Steve Martin's Meteor Shower and A Bronx Tale.

He has received four Tony Awards from eight Tony Award nominations; four Drama Desk Awards; two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie. He also directed the award-winning film Marvin's Room, starring Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton, and Who Do You Love?

Further casting details will be announced in coming months.

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