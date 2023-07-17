PRE-HYSTERICAL Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Performances run 2 September - 1 October 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as celebrated circus company Head First Acrobats presents their sensational and family-friendly show, Pre-Hysterical, at the enchanting Spiegeltent Festival Gardens, Sydney Fringe’s new entertainment precinct at The Entertainment Quarter. 

Prepare to be transported to a prehistoric world like no other, as this awe-inspiring production takes center stage in The Vault  from September 2 to October 1, with audiences of all ages set to be captivated by a wild blend of comedy, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and heart-stopping entertainment.  

The show will run for four weeks in The Vault, a purpose-built geodesic domed tent nestled within the magical Spiegeltent Festival Gardens.  Showing alongside Pre-Hysterical will be Head First Acrobat’s adult circus show, the hedonistic extravaganza GODZ . 

After successful and award winning Fringe debuts in Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne, Pre-Hysterical is gearing up to leave Sydney audiences breathless with laughter. The all ages hit show follows the hilarious escapades of three foolish Neanderthals as they tackle survival in the real world. Audiences witness as they outwit dangerous predators and conquer treacherous environments with a perfect blend of slapstick comedy and mind-blowing acrobatics.  

Thomas Gorham, Artistic Director of Head First Acrobats said  "This hilarious and heartwarming journey will transport you to a time when survival was an adventure, and laughter was essential. Tickets for Pre-Hysterical at Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 are now available and selling quickly so book now to reserve spots for the whole family!” 


Dates: 2 September - 1 October 2023 
Venue: Spiegeltent Festival Garden, The Vault, Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021 
 




