Outhouse Theatre Co And The Seymour Centre Present GLORIA

Outhouse Theatre Co (The Flick and The Rolling Stone) and Seymour Centre will present the Sydney premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, Gloria at the Seymour Centre's Reginald Season this June 6th to 22nd.

In the offices of a hip New York Magazine, where the banter is more poisonous than the pens, a group of twentysomething editorial assistants scrap it out for their bosses' jobs. And, a book deal before they're thirty.

In a culture powered by status and Starbucks, a regular work day suddenly turns into anything but, and these aspiring journalists are presented with a career-defining shot at the best-seller list.

In this razor-sharp dark comedy that set both New York and London abuzz, award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins skewers ambition, office warfare and the cutthroat opportunistic culture of the modern workplace

Directed by 2018 Sydney Theatre Award-winning director Alex Berlage (Hayes Theatre Company's Cry Baby), Gloria will star Justin Amankwah (The Flick), Annabel Harte (QTC's Blackrock), Reza Momenzada (Darlinghurst Theatre Company's The Sound of Waiting), Michelle Ny (Belvoir's The Wolves), Georgina Symes (The Catherine McGregor Story at STC) and Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon).

DATES: 6th to 22nd June, 2019

TIMES: Tuesday to Friday 7:30pm, Saturdays 2pm and 7:30pm

LOCATION: The Seymour Centre, Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/events/event/gloria/ or (02) 9351 7940

TICKETS: Full $47 / Concession $38 / Previews $33 / Cheap Tuesdays $33





