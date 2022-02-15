ORANGE THROWER Comes to Griffin Theatre Company

Griffin Theatre Company and Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta present the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award-winning Orange Thrower from Friday 18th February to Saturday 19th March at the SBW Stables Theatre before heading to Riverside Theatres from Wednesday 30th March to Saturday 2nd April.

The night is still. The air is hot and thick. Matching houses stretch as far as the eye can see. Welcome to the sunny suburb of Paradise.

While her folks are back in Johannesburg, Zadie is holding down the family fort. This means keeping her little sis away from bush doofs, avoiding the cute boy next door, and smiling when her nice white neighbours try to touch her hair. All that changes when an unexpected visitor bursts back into Zadie's life in the middle of the night, breaking the neighbourhood's stuffy silence with loud music and even louder opinions. To make matters word, someone's been pelting the house with oranges. All of a sudden, Zadie's got a big, sticky suburban mess on her hands.

Directed by Zindzi Okenyo, Kirsty Marillier's award-winning debut play Orange Thrower is a quintessential Aussie coming-of-age story that provides a radically fresh perspective on a familiar genre while chucking big, splattery questions at the Australian 'burbs.

PLAYWRIGHT Kirsty Marillier DIRECTOR Zindzi Okenyo DESIGNER Jeremy Allen LIGHTING DESIGNER Verity Hampson COMPOSER AND SOUND DESIGNER Benjamin Pierpoint LIGHTING ASSOCIATE Veronique Bennett DIRECTING SECONDMENT Chemon Theys DRAMATURG Declan Greene WITH Callan Colley, Angela Nica Sullen, Mariama Whitton and Gabriela van Wyk STAGE MANAGER Hannah Crane

SBW Stables Theatre - 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

DATES: Friday 18th February to Saturday 19th March

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday at 1pm.

BOOKINGS: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/orange-thrower-2/ or (02) 9361 3817

Riverside Theatres - cnr Market and Church Streets, Parramatta

DATES: Wednesday 30th March to Saturday 2nd April

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Wednesday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm

BOOKINGS: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/NTofP/show/orange-thrower/ or (02) 8839 3399