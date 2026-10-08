ONCE Set To Make Brisbane Debut in 2027
Performances will begin at the Cremorne Theatre on 2 January 2027.
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), in association with Woodward Productions, has announced a new revival of the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, Once, will make its Brisbane debut in the Cremorne Theatre from 2 January 2027.
What began as Irish filmmaker John Carney's beloved indie film has since evolved into one of the most celebrated musicals of the modern era, featuring the acclaimed music of the late Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová and becoming the only show to feature Academy Award, Grammy Award, Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning music.
Set against the backdrop of a bustling Irish pub, Once follows the story of a struggling Irish musician and a young Czech immigrant whose unexpected meeting sparks a moving and unconventional love story.
From the creative team behind QPAC's sell-out season of Little Shop of Horrors, Brisbane's debut production of Once is led by award-winning director Alister Smith, who has delivered a string of acclaimed productions including Bring It On: The Musical, Tarzan: The Musical and Elvis: A Musical Revolution.
Under the musical direction of Heidi Loveland, whose impressive career has spanned the likes of Wicked, Tina: The Musical, and Chicago, a 12-person actor-musician ensemble brings the spirit of Dublin to life, immersing audiences in the rich score, which earned the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and includes the Academy Award-winning song 'Falling Slowly'.
QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said Once had captured hearts around the world for nearly two decades and QPAC was thrilled to finally welcome the extraordinary musical to Brisbane.
'It's rare to experience such a globally-celebrated musical in such an intimate setting,' Ms Healy said.
“The Cremorne Theatre allows audiences to feel completely immersed in the story, as though they're sitting alongside the musicians in an Irish pub.
'Woodward Productions has built a reputation for creating world-class, accessible theatre, and we are delighted to partner with them again to bring this much-loved story to Brisbane audiences.'
Woodward Productions Founder and Producer Alex Woodward said it was a privilege to introduce Brisbane audiences to the acclaimed musical.
“I fell in love with Once through the original film and have had the joy of seeing the live production in New York as well as the original Melbourne production,” said Mr Woodward.
“We are beyond thrilled to bring Once to Brisbane for its premiere season. Brisbane audiences have a real appreciation for heartfelt and authentic storytelling and this remarkable piece delivers just that.”
Founded in 2016, Woodward Productions has become one of Australia's leading independent theatre producers, delivering acclaimed productions and national tours to audiences across the country. Recent productions include Little Shop of Horrors, The 39 Steps, The Woman in Black and Sherlock Holmes: The Mystery of the Valkyrie.
The full cast for the Brisbane season of Once will be announced soon.
Tickets for Once go on sale to the public on Wednesday 14 October from 10am via qpac.com.au.
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