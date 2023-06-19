OFF THE RECORD Comes to New Theatre Next Month

The premiere of Off The Record comes to the New Theatre in Sydney next month.

Jenny Gosper is the host of Face to Face a tacky, tabloid-style tv current affairs show. She once had a stellar career as a journalist before suffering a spectacular fall from grace.



Tony Trevelan is the founder and CEO of Embrace International, a high profile aid agency operating in Bangladesh, who is facing accusations of abusing female employees.



Jenny and Tony go way back – and now she has him in the hot seat on her show.



But the interview is a fizzer, and in the aftermath, as the hospitality drinks flow, secrets are revealed, and threats of exposure on both sides turn the situation toxic.



When Jenny has a serious accident, the outcome unexpectedly presents her with a way to finally nail Tony.



Sydney writer Chris Aronsten’s play seeks to examine how we can empower ourselves in the face of systemic corruption and investigates the mechanics of accountability.



Shortlisted for the 2021 Silver Gull Play Award



Continuing New Theatre's commitment to supporting local writers, we are excited to present the world premiere of this witty, topical satire.



We welcome back to New Theatre director Jess Davis, who previously helmed another world premiere for us, Simon Thomson's The Park, in 2022.



"What do we focus on when everything around us is falling apart?" asks Jess. "Shame is a great motivator for silence and acceptance, but in 'Off the Record', we see shame transformed into rage and then repurposed and reshaped into accountability and a search for justice.



"There are people in this world who see themselves as above the social and legal rules that are spoken and unspoken - money, power, privilege have led them to a position where regardless of the evidence, they are not guilty until they admit that they are.



"Hand in hand with the themes of justice and accountability, I am fascinated with Jenny's personal and realistic journey where her interest is initially piqued out of what could be considered selfish reasons of revenge and rage. Throughout her journey with sobriety, her need to bring Tony to justice starts to become more altruistic."



The creative team includes David Marshall-Martin (set designer), Jimi Rawlings (lighting designer), Scott Gabutto (sound designer/stage manager), Verica Nikolic (vision designer), and cast featuring Joe Clements (One Man, Two Guvnors), Gina Cohen (The Other End of the Afternoon), Belinda Hoare (King Lear), Suzann James (The Merry Wives of Windsor), and making their New Theatre debuts, Michela Noonan and Chad Traupmann.

