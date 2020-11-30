New Tickets Released For STC's THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Sydney Theatre Company has released new tickets for STC Artistic Director Kip Williams' own adaptation of Oscar Wilde's devilishly wicked novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray which opened to critical acclaim and five star reviews over the weekend. The company has been granted an exemption by NSW Health to play to a 75% audience capacity for this season at Roslyn Packer Theatre and new seats have been released for sale today for all performances from Wednesday 2 December onwards.

In this thrillingly ambitious production, Williams collaborates once again with the exceptional Eryn Jean Norvill (Suddenly Last Summer, Romeo and Juliet) who performs every role in the story - 26 characters in total - and worked as dramaturg on this new adaptation. Multiple live cameras and pre-recorded video allow her to create an audacious cascade of theatrical transformations.

Williams says, "I'm thrilled to be working with Eryn Jean Norvill again on this new adaptation of a novel that I've been fascinated by for years. In many ways we are continuing a project that began in 2015 with my production of Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams and that I have developed further on works like Arturo Ui - combining theatre with video elements to dramatise the complex and hidden lives of the characters. Like Dorian's portrait, locked away in his attic, we all have a secret inner dialogue with ourselves that we conceal from the world. Wilde's text explores this dialogue through the prism of a Faustian pact, where the pursuit of eternal youth and beauty complicate the relationship with self in ways that feel searingly contemporary. Through Eryn Jean's spectacular performance and the work of our fabulous creative team, I hope to bring new life to this classic work that's exploration of narcissism and the cult of the individual is just as relevant, hilarious and insightful today as it was upon its initial release in 1890."

Eryn Jean Norvill says, "The process of making Dorian has been a thrilling and joyous thing. A big part of that for me has been collaborating with Kip's deft brain and brilliant heart. The other parts have been working alongside the incredible creative team. We have all collectively made something that is wild and generous. This show takes Oscar Wilde's story of ego and conscience, places it on a contemporary treadmill and turns the dial right up - it will make your heart race."

Williams first directed Eryn Jean Norvill in Romeo & Juliet, his first play as STC Resident Director in 2013. They went on to work together on a number of productions including, Cyrano de Bergerac (2014) Suddenly Last Summer (2015), All My Sons (2016), Three Sisters (2017) and in 2019, Norvill was dramaturg on Williams' production of Lord of the Flies.

Wilde's century-old moral fable, packed with witticisms, is as devilishly wicked today as on its debut. Seeing himself in a dazzling new portrait, an exquisite young man makes a Faustian wish for eternal youth. Dorian Gray throws himself into a life of wanton luxury drifting from the pampered salons of Victorian London to the darkest recesses of the capital, and revelling in the splendour of his beauty which remains forever golden. Meanwhile, the portrait - banished to an attic - becomes more and more grotesque.

Tickets for this socially-distanced season are available at www.sydneytheatre.com.au.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You