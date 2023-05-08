New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month

In July/August, New Theatre presenting the world premiere of Off the Record by Sydney writer Chris Aronsten.

A finalist for the 2021 Silver Gull Play Award, this sharply observed and often very funny play seeks to examine how we can empower ourselves in the face of systematic corruption and investigates the mechanics of accountability.

Off the Record, directed by Jess Davis, plays 11 July - 5 August.

Full details and bookings: Click Here





In August/September, the theatre is presenting the Australian premiere of A Very Expensive Poison by Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron).

Winner of the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the play deep-dives into the terrifying world of the new Cold War with a dazzling mix of vaudeville, thriller, romance and tragedy, taking a true story and weaving it into a complex tale of espionage and mystery.

A Very Expensive Poison, directed by Margaret Thanos, plays 15 August - 16 September.

Full details and bookings: Click Here





In October/November, the theatre is revisiting a queer classic from the swinging Sixties: Loot by Joe Orton.

Orton's blistering black comedy eviscerates the hypocrisies of church, state and social niceties, the farce bouncing wildly between the ordinary and the outrageous. Coming after the success of Entertaining Mr Sloane, it confirmed him as one of the most daring and original voices of his generation.



Loot, directed by Johann Walraven, plays 10 October - 4 November.

Full details and bookings:Click Here



Rounding out the year is another Australian premiere: The Ballad of Maria Marten by English playwright Beth Flintoff.

Rather than a literal retelling of the historic 19th century 'true crime' known as The Red Barn Murder, the play is a thrilling feminist reappraisal that focuses on Maria's life, and celebrates the solidarity of female friendship through a joyous mix of story-telling, dance and laughter.

The Ballad of Maria Marten, directed by Louise Fischer, plays 14 November - 16 December.

Full details and bookings: Click Here

