New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month

Tickets are now on sale!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydn Photo 2 REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
BLANC DE BLANC Returns to Sydney For 3rd Season in June Photo 3 BLANC DE BLANC Returns to Sydney For 3rd Season in June
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beau Photo 4 REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.

New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month

In July/August, New Theatre presenting the world premiere of Off the Record by Sydney writer Chris Aronsten.

A finalist for the 2021 Silver Gull Play Award, this sharply observed and often very funny play seeks to examine how we can empower ourselves in the face of systematic corruption and investigates the mechanics of accountability.

Off the Record, directed by Jess Davis, plays 11 July - 5 August.
Full details and bookings: Click Here


In August/September, the theatre is presenting the Australian premiere of A Very Expensive Poison by Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron).

Winner of the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the play deep-dives into the terrifying world of the new Cold War with a dazzling mix of vaudeville, thriller, romance and tragedy, taking a true story and weaving it into a complex tale of espionage and mystery.

A Very Expensive Poison, directed by Margaret Thanos, plays 15 August - 16 September.
Full details and bookings: Click Here


In October/November, the theatre is revisiting a queer classic from the swinging Sixties: Loot by Joe Orton.

Orton's blistering black comedy eviscerates the hypocrisies of church, state and social niceties, the farce bouncing wildly between the ordinary and the outrageous. Coming after the success of Entertaining Mr Sloane, it confirmed him as one of the most daring and original voices of his generation.

Loot, directed by Johann Walraven, plays 10 October - 4 November.
Full details and bookings:Click Here

Rounding out the year is another Australian premiere: The Ballad of Maria Marten by English playwright Beth Flintoff.

Rather than a literal retelling of the historic 19th century 'true crime' known as The Red Barn Murder, the play is a thrilling feminist reappraisal that focuses on Maria's life, and celebrates the solidarity of female friendship through a joyous mix of story-telling, dance and laughter.

The Ballad of Maria Marten, directed by Louise Fischer, plays 14 November - 16 December.
Full details and bookings: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Contribution To The Sydne Photo
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season

Under the baton of Conductor Brett Weymark, the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs and Orchestra adds to the Sydney Opera House’s 50th Anniversary celebrations with THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY. 

Spooky Men Will Embark on National Tour Photo
Spooky Men Will Embark on National Tour

The Spooky Men are coming your way. Be afraid. Well, be entertained, excited, confused… and delighted!

Black Swan State Theatre Presents THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE This Month Photo
Black Swan State Theatre Presents THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE This Month

Experience the moving Australian family drama of Things I Know To Be True, presented by Black Swan State Theatre Company from 27 May to 18 June in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

Incognito Art Show Pledges Proceeds To Little Orange Studio Photo
Incognito Art Show Pledges Proceeds To Little Orange Studio

The Incognito Art Show has announced that it will direct proceeds from its upcoming show to Campbelltown Art Centre's (C-A-C) Little Orange Studio, and Studio A in Crows Nest. 


More Hot Stories For You

New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next MonthNew Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month
Bite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This MonthBite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This Month
Spooky Men Will Embark on National TourSpooky Men Will Embark on National Tour
Black Swan State Theatre Presents THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE This MonthBlack Swan State Theatre Presents THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE This Month

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 (6/07-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
Pioneer Theatre (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Porpoise Pool
Belvoir 25A (5/31-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (3/30-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/20-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU