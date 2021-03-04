New Shows Added for A TASTE OF IRELAND: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will have you laughing, crying and jigging into the night with a show that has entertained thousands. A Taste of Ireland brings all new sets, costumes, tunes and effects to over 90 cities and towns across Australia in 2021.

"Australians have always loved the live theatre experience," said producer and director Brent Pace. "I have no doubt our 2021 Australian tour will provide audiences with what they have been missing this last year."

An all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, this energetic, feel-good Irish music and dance feast will feature a company of over 20 with some of the world's leading Irish Dancers and musicians, including many world champions and stars of other well-known shows, such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

"We are extremely proud of the company we have assembled for our 2021 tour," said star and co-producer Ceili Moore. "We have the best local Australian talent and a few major stars from the international dance world."

New Shows Added to Sydney and NSW Venues

Hurstville Entertainment Centre - Wednesday 17th March St Patrick's Day

Belrose Glen St Theatre - Thursday March 18th - evening performance added

Penrith Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre - Friday April 9th - Matinee added

Port Macquarie Glass House - Saturday April 10th - Matinee added

Wyong The Art House - Sunday April 11th - Matinee added