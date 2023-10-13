New Performances Added to THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS at Sydney Theatre Company

Due to popular demand, two new matinee performances of Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company of South Australia’s acclaimed co-production The Dictionary of Lost Words have been added to its final weeks on Wednesday 6 December and Wednesday 13 December.

Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming Sydney season, playing at Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from Thursday 26 October following its rapturous sold-out premiere run in Adelaide.

Pip Williams’ award-winning New York Times bestseller and book club favourite is brought to vivid life in this world-first stage adaptation by Verity Laughton, directed by Jessica Arthur (Grand Horizons, Wonnangatta).

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Amazon Prime's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) stars as Esme alongside a stellar cast including Brett Archer, Rachel Burke, Raj Labade, Ksenja Logos, Angela Mahlatjie, Chris Pitman, and Anthony Yangoyan,

The sweeping historical tale in the spirit of The Harp in the South follows Esme from her childhood in the 1880s, into adulthood at the height of the women’s suffrage movement and the beginning of the First World War.

It’s 1886 and the very first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary is being compiled. Four-year-old Esme Nicoll has a front-row seat. Well, she’s hiding under the sorting table, anyway. As her father and his male colleagues decide which words stay and which go, Esme collects the discarded (often gendered) scraps to compile her own far more radical, far more magical dictionary.



The creative team includes Jonathon Oxlade (Set Designer), Alisa Paterson (Costume Designer), Trent Suidgeest (Lighting Designer), Max Lyandvert (Composer & Sound Designer) Shannon Rush (Assistant Director), Ruth Fallon (Intimacy & Fight Coordinator) and Jennifer Innes (Accent Coach).