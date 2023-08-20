New Australian Musical, THE HEN HOUSE, To Play Camden Civic Centre in World Premiere

Performances will run from 13th to 14th September.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

New Australian Musical, THE HEN HOUSE, To Play Camden Civic Centre in World Premiere

PYT Fairfield and In Wild Company will present the brand-new Australian musical The Hen House, a fierce and funny migrant story paying homage to the stories of European migration in the '60s and '70s, on stage at Camden Civic Centre from 13th to 14th September.

Created and performed by dynamic sister-duo Josipa Draisma and Mara Knežević (PYT Fairfield's Playlist), and directed by Sydney Theatre Award-winner Anthea Williams (Belvoir's Hir), The Hen House features original music inspired by 1970s Australian pop rock.

Weaving together extraordinary, humorous, and tragic multi-lingual stories of female migrant factory workers from Western Sydney with distinctly live and loud music played by an electrifying all-female rock band, The Hen House elevates diverse women's voices as powerful and hugely significant to Australia's social and economic history.

It's 1976. Sherbet's 'Howzat' is No.1 on the Charts. Industries are booming, and it's migrant women who are cashing in. Pavica, a young Croatian mother is dressed in her crisp white uniform, smiling proudly on the production line, elbows deep in chicken carcasses, loving her job and her new Australian life.

Mila, however, does NOT love her job. In fact, she despises it. The screaming chooks, screeching machines, not to mention the tenosynovitis that plagues the production line. For her, this factory is a hell house. Mila is hellbent on taking this chicken business, and ripping it to bits.

Pavica and Mila are best friends. They need each other to survive this strange feathery world of work. But it might also be the very thing that completely drives them apart.

Founder and Creative Director of In Wild Company, Josipa Draisma said, “The Hen House is inspired by our grandmother who worked at Inghams Chicken Factory in Casula. It's an amazing opportunity not only for Mara and me to work as sisters and artists, but it's also to honour the stories that come from our family and community.”

Following its Camden run, The Hen House will tour to Orange Civic Centre on 16th September, the Art House Wyong on 20th September and the Concourse Pavilion Chatswood on 22nd September.

CO-WRITTEN BY Josipa Draisma, Mara Knežević & Šime Knežević PRODUCED BY Josipa Draisma PERFORMED BY Josipa Draisma & Mara Knežević DIRECTED BY Anthea Williams MUSICAL DIRECTION BY Zeljko Papic

THE HEN HOUSE

Wednesday 13th September 7:30pm & Thursday 14th September 11:00am

Camden Civic Centre Auditorium - Oxley Street, Camden NSW 2570

Tickets: School Booking $44.50 | Student (14+ years/High School student) $44.50 | Concession $48.50 | Adult $52.50

Bookings via Click Here & phone at 02 4653 3333

 

Performance Warnings:

Recommended 14+

Contains strobe lighting, smoke haze, coarse language




