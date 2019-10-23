New Aussie Play TWO QUARTERS FULL Will Premiere At Flight Path Theatre

Moontan Productions will present the World Premiere of new Australian play Two Quarters Full by Iley Jones at Flight Path Theatre from the 5-10th of November 2019.

Starring Misha Mehigan, Molly Haddon, Alannah Robertson, and Cheng Tang Two Quarters Full is an intimate 1-act play exploring grief, love, and the turbulent relationships that it's characters share. When a not so by the books lawyer is suddenly confronted with potential unemployment, death, and his estranged brother showing up on his doorstep, Christian's and the lives of those around him are thrown into dysfunction and insecurity. Grief is prominently what's explored, the grief that we hide from the ones we love and sometimes even ourselves.

Misha Mehigan is Christian. Misha holds a Bachelor of Performance in 2015 from AIM - Dramatic Arts and currently works in Theatre and Education for Class Act Theatre. Originally from London, he moved to Australia to complete his High School Certificate. Misha's theatrical experience includes: The Baby (The Actors Pulse); Stupid F**king Bird (KXT) and Rossum's Universal Robots (PACT). Cheng Tang is Darren. Recent acting credits include Bang Bang Rodeo! (Red Line & General Legends), JIG (Blacklight Theatre Company), Obviously! (Q Indie: Sydney Fringe Festival), and Blood Wedding (Lendlease Darling Quarter Theatre). Alannah Robertson is Sarah. Recent theatre and film credits include; The Cherry Orchard adapted and directed by Victor Kakla, performing the role of Kay Strange in Towards Zero by Agatha Christie at the Genesian Theatre, Punk Rock (SLAP productions), Beyond Cinema's: The Great Gatsby Experience, Ladies in Black (Lumila Films), and Lead Me Astray with her performance earning Independent Horror Movie Awards' Best Actress award. Molly Haddon is Robin. Molly is a Sydney based actor and director. She attended Macquarie University studying Media, AFTRS and recently trained at Screenwise. Her stage credits include Towards Zero, Figaro, A Murder is Announced, Murder on the Nile (Genesian Theatre), The Removalists, Hamlet (Old Andrean) and Tender Age (Sydney Opera House/Version 1.0)

Writer and director Iley Jones graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Performance from AIM. Since then she's written and directed Life's Contracts (Sydney Fringe, 2016), and wrote short film Dead Not Dying which won Best Screenplay at the Depth of Field International Field Festival. That same year she was accepted into ATYP's National Studio. Iley kicked off 2019 by directing Alice Through the Looking Glass for The Acting Factory. Amelia Gilday produces, Alex Fenner stage manages, with lighting by Alicia Badger.

WHEN: Tuesday Nov 5th 7:30pm (Preview)

Wednesday Nov 6th 7:30pm (Preview)

Thursday Nov 7th 7:30pm

Friday Nov 8th 7:30 pm

Saturday Nov 9th 2pm

Saturday Nov 9th 7:30pm

Sunday Nov 10th 5:30pm

LOCATION: Flight Path Theatre, 142 Addison Road Marrickville

TICKETS: General Admission $30 | Concession $25.

https://www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/two-quaters-full





