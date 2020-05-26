National Indigenous Music Awards Announce Date & TV Partner

The National Indigenous Music Awards have announced that Australia's biggest virtual celebration of Australian First Nations talent will proceed on August 8 across TV, radio and online, ensuring that Australians from Cape York to Cockle Creek to Carnarvon and everywhere in between can join in.

Host TV broadcaster NITV will join with radio and online partners to create a unique presentation live from Darwin, Larrakia Country and locations across Australia, with iconic artist performances both at home and on-country and of course the presentation of 2020's NIMAs acknowledging success and excellence from across the community.

Viewers will be encouraged to join in on social media and will contribute to the event live, bringing the country together in an ambitious production, letting the NIMA stars shine in every community.

"The NIMAs star has shone brightly for seventeen years and far from dimming that light, COVID has emboldened us to re-imagine what the event can be," said Creative Director Ben Graetz. "At its heart, the NIMAs is about celebrating our culture and music's important place within it and we think that being forced to let go of the constraints of location will enable us to reach even more people and create an even bigger welcome mat for Australians to experience and celebrate First Nations music."

Nominations for this year's awards close this Friday with all songs and albums released before May 31 by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people eligible. All artists who have appeared in the weekly National Indigenous Music Chart will also be automatically nominated for the awards. Awards will be judged by eminent community members and music industry professionals with finalists to be announced in early July.

"I am delighted to continue the NITV tradition of broadcasting the National Indigenous Music Awards. NITV is committed to celebrating Indigenous musicians from all over Australia. Music has always been a strong part of our people's Cultures," said NITV Channel Manager, Tanya Denning-Orman.

To nominate yourself or another artist, visit https://nima.musicnt.com.au/nominate/



