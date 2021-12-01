NEXUS Event is Coming to Bankstown Arts Centre This Winter

Bankstown Arts Centre, in collaboration with Sydney Festival, have announced NEXUS, an evening of immersive cultural experiences showcasing the energy and vitality of young creatives from Bankstown and beyond.

Running across two weeks on Thursday to Saturday from 13th January, NEXUS is an eclectic mix of installations, exhibitions, music, and performances, offering audiences a smorgasbord of interactive encounters in this 90-minute event.

Across the event in the gallery space, audiences can view Cultural Cartography: Creating Art at the Intersection of Cultures, curated by one of Australia's most renowned artists Guan Wei and featuring the work of Cindy Chen, NC Qin, Chris Yee, Christina Huynh and Anney Bounpraseuth.

Each evening, audiences can enjoy the global beats of emerging DJs and revel in different nightly performances in the Courtyard. On Thursdays, Bankstown Poetry Slam (the largest regular spoken-word event in the country) will regale with spoken word performances. On Fridays, street dance crew Hybrid Formz will astound with their high energy moves. On Saturdays, Bindi Bosses will light up the night with their uniquely feisty blend of traditional Indian classical, folk, and street dances from around the world.

Inside the Theatre, audiences can engage with Juxta Jam, a club-style happening featuring special guest DJs/VJs - Marlene Cummins, Nardi Simpson and Isaiah Kennedy - who will mix live sound and images curated by 46 local artists to create new narratives.

Tickets for NEXUS are available from the Sydney Festival website: https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/nexus-bankstown-arts-centre

Find the schedule below:

Week One: Thursday 13th - Saturday 15th January

Week Two: Thursday 20th - Saturday 22nd January

When: 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Venue: Bankstown Arts Centre - 5 Olympic Parade, Bankstown

Tickets: $30 adults | $25 concession | Infants 5 and under are free; Bankstown Arts Centre accepts NSW Companion Cards

Photo Credit: Sydney Festival