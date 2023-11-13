NEXT TO NORMAL Opens in Sydney Next Week

Next to Normal arrives at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre next week for a strictly limited season this November.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, this contemporary rock musical addresses issues such as grieving loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life

Whimsical Productions is proud to support the diversity of the cast and production team. With a female-led direction team and featuring emerging CALD, BIPOC, LGBTIQ+ and neurodiverse talent. It reflects the key notion that one's identity transcends the boundaries of mental illness - it is a facet of their being, but never the whole.

Next to Normal follows the life of Diana Goodman (Claire Perry), a resilient woman grappling with mental illness, her husband Dan (Sebastian Nelson), a weary architect, and their two gifted yet troubled teenagers, Natalie (Chaya Ocampo) and Gabe (Jacen Bennett), who confront their own challenges. They are supported by Henry (Liam Faulkner-Dimond), who forms a romantic connection with Natalie. The portrayal of Diana's medical journey is depicted by various Doctors (Marcus Rivera), offering insights into the challenges of living with mental health issues.

The compelling narrative (Brian Yorkey) is brought to life by Co-Directors, (Eezu Tan) and (Marie-Jo Orbase), with a vision to humanise the characters and challenge mental health stereotypes. Their creative vision promises a lasting impact on the audience's hearts and minds.

Musical Director (Gianna Cheung) and Assistant Music Director (Rosanna Lam) have assembled a team of multi-skilled musicians to bring the captivating musical score (Tom Kitt) to life on the Sydney stage.

"Next to Normal, although originally written in 2009, is so relevant right now in our Sydney community in 2023. It is a confronting theatrical piece, but also a cathartic experience. We hope to bring some comfort to people who are going through some tough times."

Producer/Choreographer Michael Osborne

Next to Normal is a 2 Act musical with a duration of 2 hours 35 minutes (includes 15 min interval).

PERFORMANCE DATES

All five performances will be held at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, Darling Harbour.

Wednesday 22 November 7:30PM

Thursday 23 November 7:30PM

Friday 24 November 7:30PM

Saturday 25 November 2:00PM

Saturday 25 November 7:30PM

Link to tickets for Click Here

CONTENT WARNINGS

Please be advised that Next to Normal contains elements that may not be suitable for all audiences. The production includes strobe lighting, strong language, sexual references, drug use, adult themes, and references to self-harm and suicide. It is recommended for ages 16+.

SUPPORT SERVICES

For those who may be affected by the themes explored in the production, there are various support services available. Lifeline (lifeline.org.au or 13 11 14), Beyond Blue (beyondblue.org.au or 1300 224 636), and Headspace (headspace.org.au) offer assistance. Alternatively, consider speaking to your local GP.

CAST

CLAIRE PERRY - Diana

SEBASTIAN NELSON - Dan

CHAYA OCAMPO - Natalie

JACEN BENNETT - Gabe

LIAM FAULKNER-DIMOND - Henry

MARCUS RIVERA - Dr Madden/Dr Fine

Alexandra Gonzalez - Natalie (Standby)

VINCENT HUYNH - Gabe (Standby)

CHRIS RUTTER - Henry (Standby)

NOUNE KHAMO - Dr Madden/Dr Fine/Dan (Standby)

CREATIVE TEAM

EEZU TAN - Co-Director

MARIE-JO ORBASE - Co-Director

GIANNA CHEUNG - Music Director

ROSANNA LAM - Assistant Music Director

ANGELIQUE RIOU - Stage Manager

ADELAIDE TUSTIAN - Production Designer

RAVEN JOY BOWER - Sound Designer/Operator

DOMENIC HORT - Lighting Designer/Operator

MELODY DUAN - Artistic Director

MATTHEW YUEN - Producer

MICHAEL OSBORNE - Producer/Choreographer

VERONICA CLAVIJO - Team Assistant

CREDITS

Music by Tom Kitt

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).




