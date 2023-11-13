NEXT TO NORMAL Opens in Sydney Next Week

Performances run 22-25 November.
Next to Normal arrives at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre next week for a strictly limited season this November.
Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, this contemporary rock musical addresses issues such as grieving loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life
Whimsical Productions is proud to support the diversity of the cast and production team. With a female-led direction team and featuring emerging CALD, BIPOC, LGBTIQ+ and neurodiverse talent. It reflects the key notion that one's identity transcends the boundaries of mental illness - it is a facet of their being, but never the whole.
Next to Normal follows the life of Diana Goodman (Claire Perry), a resilient woman grappling with mental illness, her husband Dan (Sebastian Nelson), a weary architect, and their two gifted yet troubled teenagers, Natalie (Chaya Ocampo) and Gabe (Jacen Bennett), who confront their own challenges. They are supported by Henry (Liam Faulkner-Dimond), who forms a romantic connection with Natalie. The portrayal of Diana's medical journey is depicted by various Doctors (Marcus Rivera), offering insights into the challenges of living with mental health issues.
The compelling narrative (Brian Yorkey) is brought to life by Co-Directors, (Eezu Tan) and (Marie-Jo Orbase), with a vision to humanise the characters and challenge mental health stereotypes. Their creative vision promises a lasting impact on the audience's hearts and minds.
Musical Director (Gianna Cheung) and Assistant Music Director (Rosanna Lam) have assembled a team of multi-skilled musicians to bring the captivating musical score (Tom Kitt) to life on the Sydney stage.
"Next to Normal, although originally written in 2009, is so relevant right now in our Sydney community in 2023. It is a confronting theatrical piece, but also a cathartic experience. We hope to bring some comfort to people who are going through some tough times."
Producer/Choreographer Michael Osborne
Next to Normal is a 2 Act musical with a duration of 2 hours 35 minutes (includes 15 min interval).
All five performances will be held at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, Darling Harbour.
Wednesday 22 November 7:30PM
Thursday 23 November 7:30PM
Friday 24 November 7:30PM
Saturday 25 November 2:00PM
Saturday 25 November 7:30PM
Link to tickets for Click Here
Please be advised that Next to Normal contains elements that may not be suitable for all audiences. The production includes strobe lighting, strong language, sexual references, drug use, adult themes, and references to self-harm and suicide. It is recommended for ages 16+.
For those who may be affected by the themes explored in the production, there are various support services available. Lifeline (lifeline.org.au or 13 11 14), Beyond Blue (beyondblue.org.au or 1300 224 636), and Headspace (headspace.org.au) offer assistance. Alternatively, consider speaking to your local GP.
CLAIRE PERRY - Diana
SEBASTIAN NELSON - Dan
CHAYA OCAMPO - Natalie
JACEN BENNETT - Gabe
LIAM FAULKNER-DIMOND - Henry
MARCUS RIVERA - Dr Madden/Dr Fine
Alexandra Gonzalez - Natalie (Standby)
VINCENT HUYNH - Gabe (Standby)
CHRIS RUTTER - Henry (Standby)
NOUNE KHAMO - Dr Madden/Dr Fine/Dan (Standby)
EEZU TAN - Co-Director
MARIE-JO ORBASE - Co-Director
GIANNA CHEUNG - Music Director
ROSANNA LAM - Assistant Music Director
ANGELIQUE RIOU - Stage Manager
ADELAIDE TUSTIAN - Production Designer
RAVEN JOY BOWER - Sound Designer/Operator
DOMENIC HORT - Lighting Designer/Operator
MELODY DUAN - Artistic Director
MATTHEW YUEN - Producer
MICHAEL OSBORNE - Producer/Choreographer
VERONICA CLAVIJO - Team Assistant
Music by Tom Kitt
Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey
Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
