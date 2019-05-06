Mum's The Word At Sunday Afternoon Mother's Day Opera Feast

Pacific Opera celebrates all kinds of Mums - the good, the bad, and the ugly! - in a special Mother's Day concert on Sunday 12 May in North Sydney.

Part of the popular Prelude in Tea series at the Independent Theatre,

the mouth-watering afternoon in prospect also includes the theatre's famous afternoon tea.

Artistic Director Simon Kenway says there will be comedy and tragedy - and some romance as well - in the spectacular performance featuring upward of two dozen young stars of tomorrow's opera stage!



The concert will also be directed by two talented up-and-coming young associate artists - part of Pacific Opera's acclaimed training development program this year.

Eugene Lynch and Antonia Zappia have been mentored by founding Artistic Director of the company, Christine Douglas and will make their debut alongside fellow associate artist, repetiteur Su Choung.

The concert features some of opera's best loved solos, duets, trios, choruses and entire scenes - including works by Mozart, Puccini, Offenbach, Massenet, Ravel, Barber, Strauss and more!



Pacific Opera is a non-profit arts organisation that exists to provide training and performance opportunities to outstanding young artists within Australia and across the world.

More than 100 of Pacific's protégés have gone on to find employment within the profession, gracing stages in Australasia, the UK, USA and across Europe.

Led by Simon Kenway, Pacific Opera's young artists enjoy an annual program of rigorous training in musical, professional and industry skills to further develop them into successful operatic artists.



Mother's Day with Pacific Opera

The Independent Theatre presents Prelude in Tea

Sunday 12 May - 3.30pm Concert, 2.30pm afternoon tea (included)

The Independent Theatre, 269 Miller Street, North Sydney

Tickets: $49 adult, $32 concession/under 30, $22 student, $17 child

Bookings www.theindependent.org.au or call (02) 9955 3000 Visit www.pacificopera.com.au





