Morgan Hogg Awarded 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

Artspace and Create NSW have announced that Morgan Hogg is the recipient of the 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at the official exhibition launch at Carriageworks, opened Minister for the Arts, John Graham.



Selected from six fellowship finalists including Maddison Gibbs, Nadia Odlum, EJ Son, Natalie Quan Yau Tso and Min Wong, Morgan will use the prestigious $30,000 Fellowship to undertake a self-directed program to develop her professional practice.

Developed and curated by Artspace, Sydney, works by all six shortlisted artists are featured in the 2023 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition. The long-running exhibition has earned a reputation as a highlight in the NSW visual arts calendar, showcasing the diverse and exciting talent of a new generation of artists, and helping to launch many careers.

Minister for the Arts, John Graham said, 'I congratulate Morgan and all shortlisted finalists for their exceptional works at this year’s 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition, developed and curated by Artspace and presented with Carriageworks.

In its 26th year, the 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) continues to nurture and guide the professional development of NSW contemporary artists and expand opportunities within the arts sector. I commend Morgan and the finalists for their passion and commitment to their artistic practice.

The six artists represent a new generation of artistic practice, critical ideas and cultural leadership. We look forward to the evolution of this important award and the exciting futures of all of this year’s finalists.'

Artspace Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor with co-curators Talia Linz, Sarah Rose and Stephanie Berlangieri said:

‘We are thrilled that Morgan Hogg has been awarded the 2023 Fellowship. From the perspective of her Kūki Airani (Cook Islands) heritage, Morgan’s practice articulates her experience of cultural displacement and identity. Weaving together an intergenerational archive of familial histories, Hogg centers the role of matrilineal knowledge-sharing and memory to create an intimate, ceremonial space for diasporic connection.



We look forward to seeing Morgan deepen her research and cultivate her practice with the support of the Fellowship. Congratulations to all six finalists for their dedication and ambitious presentations. We look forward to following the careers of these promising emerging artists.’

The Fellowship recipient was chosen by a panel of industry peers which this year included Michelle Newton, Deputy Director Artspace; Eddie Abd, 2022 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) Recipient; Khaled Sabsabi, Create NSW Visual Arts Board and 2010 NSW Visual Arts Fellowhsip (Emerging) Recipient and Michael Dagostino, Create NSW Visual Arts Board.

The 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) panel said:

‘Morgan Hogg displayed strong artistic and cultural leadership, working with both her artistic peers and her broader community in Western Sydney and in the Pacific. In her work, Morgan demonstrates the reclamation of traditional practices and reframes these through the use of contemporary techniques and materials. Her professional development program has a clear sense of urgency and acknowledges the critical importance of intergenerational learning, connections, and the continuation of cultural knowledges.’



The call out will be announced shortly for the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) finalists and with applications for the program opening in the coming weeks.

Previous recipients of the Fellowship include Eddie Abd (2022), Dennis Golding (2020), Shivanjani Lal (2019), Claudia Nicholson (2017), Consuelo Cavaniglia (2016), Heath Franco (2015), Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran (2014), Jamie North (2013), Soda Jerk (2011), Khaled Sabsabi (2010), Diego Bonetto (2008) and Tony Schwenson (1988).

The exhibition is on now at Carriageworks until 27 August 2023.