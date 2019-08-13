Michael Cassel Group Announces New Senior Appointments

Today, international live entertainment producer Michael Cassel Group announces two new specialist hires, Joanna McEwan as Director, Tourism and Remy Chancerel as Director, Publicity.



The Michael Cassel Group continues to build a distinguished team that will manage and oversee the company's diverse slate of theatre, concerts and major events, further solidifying MCG's position as market leader in live entertainment production.



"We're thrilled to welcome both Joanna and Remy to the team. Their combined wealth of knowledge and experience will prove invaluable to the success of our productions" said Michael Cassel, CEO/Producer, Michael Cassel Group.



Michael Cassel Group has seen rapid expansion since it opened its doors in 2013, most recently executive producing and general managing the Australasian premiere of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in Melbourne, launching the first international tour of Disney's The Lion King and announcing the Australian premiere of Hamilton, opening in Sydney in March 2021. Forthcoming tours include Celeste Barber (in partnership with Live Nation), Lea Salonga and Tina Arena as well as producing the opening celebration of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Sydney, to be watched by a live television audience of 1.5 billion people.



Joanna McEwan will lead the company's tourism and marketing initiatives as Director, Tourism.



As Director, Tourism, Joanna will lead the vision and strategic direction for all tourism marketing and distribution activities for the company's productions in intrastate, interstate and key international markets.



Previously Visit Victoria's Head of Major Events Marketing & Relationships, Joanna was responsible for marketing Melbourne as a global events city, which included major sporting and cultural events such as the Australian Open Tennis, Formula 1 Grand Prix, the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards and numerous theatrical productions including Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Prior to Major Events, Joanna played a pivotal role in establishing Victoria as a market leader in international tourism as General Manager, International Marketing, leading the State's global tourism offices.



Remy Chancerel will lead all production-based PR strategies as Director, Publicity.



Prior to joining the Michael Cassel Group, Remy was responsible for delivering visitation-led international and domestic press campaigns for Australia's leading public arts institution, The National Gallery of Victoria. Previously, Remy served as national publicist for leading arts & entertainment PR agency BridgesPR, on Australian tours of Disney's Aladdin and The Lion King, as well as Michael Cassel Group's productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Kinky Boots.





