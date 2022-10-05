Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matriark Theatre Comes Home To The New Bondi Pavilion With Urza

Performances are Friday 7th, and Saturday 8th October.

Oct. 05, 2022  

After an award-winning, sell-out season at Sydney Fringe Festival, Matriark Theatre Company's Urza and the Song in the Dark, returns for a strictly limited tour these school holidays. See it at the newly restored Bondi Pavilion Theatre on October 7th and 8th.

The production marks the return of Matriark Theatre Company to their original hometown after a year of delighting audiences in the United Kingdom. The company is thrilled to be a part of the re-opening season at this iconic beachside theatre.

Urza and the Song in the Dark is a shadow adventure story for children and kidults 7+ created & performed by Matriark Theatre. In a subterranean wonderland of complex caves, underground lakes, and fantastical creatures, a mysterious song will lead a young girl named Urza on an epic adventure deep into the depths of the earth.

Brought to life using Matriark's critically acclaimed combination of shadow puppetry, live music and physical theatre, the show has been created for intimate performances spaces that lets every audience member experience every inspiring detail.

Matriark Theatre create extraordinary, and visually stunning, original theatre for audiences of all ages. Previous shows by Matriark have been presented in libraries, historic buildings, warehouses, blanket forts, foyers, bars and living rooms across the country.

"Matriark has a long history of performing for families across NSW," said Director Scott Parker. "Urza is fast-paced and highly visual storytelling, and it's a joy to be presenting it to communities in some of our favourite places. Whether they're in Sydney's metro, or the towns we call home, Urza will be a special experience for everyone."

URZA AND THE SONG IN THE DARK
When: Friday 7th, and Saturday 8th October - 11am
Where: Bondi Pavilion Theatre
Tickets/Registration: $20-$25
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201107®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bondipavilion.com.au%2Fwhats_on%2Furza_and_the_song_in_the_dark?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





