MY FIRST AND LAST SOLO SHOW to Open at Campbelltown Arts Centre
Natalie Rose co-devised the work with her daughter, Mabelle Rose, and mother, Cheryl.
Campbelltown Arts Centre will present My First and Last Solo Show, a new work created and performed by Western Sydney artist Natalie Rose and produced by Performing Lines, September 17-19.
Described as a show "for anyone who is a mother or has a mother," the work follows three generations — Natalie, her daughter Mabelle and Natalie's mother Cheryl — as Rose explores the joy, frustration and unconditional love within relationships between mothers and daughters.
Natalie Rose Explores Three Generations of Motherhood
Blending humor with personal storytelling, My First and Last Solo Show examines family dysfunction and the ways a person's own experiences can directly or indirectly influence how they parent.
The 70-minute work explores memory, love and loss while finding humor and vulnerability in everyday family life.
Rose, a mother and one-third of the performance collective POST, created the work with contributions from fellow artists and parents Clare Britton, Clare Grant, Emma Saunders, Jodee Mundy and James Peter Brown. The production was also co-devised with Rose's daughter, Mabelle Rose.
Performance Details
An invite-only performance will take place Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Public performances are Friday, September 18 at 1 p.m., followed by a Q&A, and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $39 plus booking fees, with concession tickets priced at $25 plus fees.
The production contains discussions of domestic violence and Alzheimer's disease, as well as haze, strobe lighting, loud sounds and coarse language.
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill (10/22-10/25)
|
La Stupenda: A Joan Sutherland Celebration
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (8/20-8/22)
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
Sydney Event Centre - The Star (10/15-10/18)
|
The Elevator
Ensemble Theatre (9/18-10/18)
|
The Merry Widow
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (7/08-8/18)
|
The Shark Is Broken
Foundry Theatre (8/28-9/27)
|
Morning Melodies: What's New, Pussycat
Kingston City Hall (8/25-8/25)
|
2026 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Semi-Finals Concert
The Independent Theatre (8/16-8/16)
|
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Hayes Theatre (8/28-9/27)
|
Good Company Entertainment Presents: The Big Chillout
Saraton Theatre (10/11-10/11)