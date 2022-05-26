M.ROCK Comes to the Australian Theatre For Young People

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) has announced the return of Lachlan Philpott's hit inter-generational story M.Rock from Tuesday 21st June to Sunday 17th July at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Precinct, eight years after it first hit the stage.

Based on the true story of Mamy Rock, Tracey is 18 and a little impulsive. She's meant to start a nursing degree in March, but right now she just wants to dance all night. So, she heads off on a European holiday (remember those?), clutching the lucky rabbit's foot her grandmother gave her.

Mabel is your typical grandmother. She plays piano for The Players and knits for the Africa appeal. But when Tracey skips her flight home and doesn't get in touch, Mabel leaves her stable life to go find her. So what if she's never been further than Canberra? She ends up in Berlin, and before long she's over her jetlag, clubbing until sunrise with people who seize life with both hands. As the nights go on, Tracey and Mabel keep missing each other, but they're finding themselves.

Directed by ATYP Artistic Director Fraser Corfield and written by Australian playwright Lachlan Philpott, Valerie Bader (NToP's Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam, STC's Children of the Sun, TV's All Saints) makes a return as Mabel after burning the house down in the original 2014 sell-out production with Sydney Theatre Company. The show also features Venus Guy Trap, a live DJ bringing the energy of a Berlin dancefloor right into the theatre.

Playwright Lachlan Philpott said, "When Fraser suggested we bring M.Rock back, I didn't have to say a thing, my excited shouting was enough. Seeing Valerie Bader dressed up for a big night DJing in Berghain is a thrill that's hard to beat. I am stoked that she's dropping it in from Berlin to be under the sparkly mirrorball at ATYP's new pad with us. M.Rock is one her way. Get your beauty sleep in now cause she'll be more bad-ass and boisterous than before".

Whether you're a grandparent or a grandkid, young or simply young at heart, this life-affirming production will make you glad you put on your pearls.

Dates: 21st June - 17th July

Times: Tuesday-Wednesday 6:30pm; Thursday- Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm; Sunday 5pm Tickets: Adult $65 | Concession $50 | Under 26 $45 | Group 8+ $60 | Preview $45-$55

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes with no interval

Content warnings: Some strong language, mild adult themes, irresistibly sick beats