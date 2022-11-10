Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATADOR Announces Return Season In Sydney For World Pride

The production will play at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 16 February 2023 for a strictly limited season.

Nov. 10, 2022  

After a sold-out premiere season at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 and huge acclaim on an Australian tour, the award winning smash hit show MATADOR proudly returns to Sydney, bigger, bolder and sexier than ever. MATADOR, presented as part of World Pride Amplified, will play at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 16 February 2023 for a strictly limited season.

Featuring a new stage set, new original music and some explosive new Latin acts, this will be a fresh new version of the award winning show that audiences have fallen in love with - elevated in every way.

Inspired by a tale as old as time, MATADOR is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts. Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a thematic tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain, a tale of a love torn bull and the seductive Matador! The show takes the audience on an emotionally charged journey through love and it's many faces; from the first moments you lay your eyes on that someone special, the butterflies, the flirting and sometimes, the doubt.

Comprising a colourful cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy commercial dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwine with saucy burlesque acts, pole dancing and hair-raising aerial and circus acts.

Further information can be found at facebook.com/matadortheshow and instagram.com/matador_the_show




