Leading Australian Artists Launch Concert To Raise Funds For Arts Community

Luminaries from across Australia's entertainment industry have announced that they will create and launch Play It On, a unique online concert in support of Australian artists who have lost income as a result of the nationwide shutdown of the live entertainment industry. Australia's live entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors as producers have been forced to postpone or abandon productions leaving many arts workers with little or no income.

Play It On will feature:

Singer David Campbell and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing a composition by Little River Band founder and singer-songwriter Graeham Goble

Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke performing a new composition with Hailey Collier and the Sydney Symphony

New Zealand singer and actor Hayden Tee and actor Elise McCann and the Sydney Symphony performing a composition by Australian actor and composer Tim Minchina??

Australian singer-songwriter Katie Noonan performing a composition with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect performing a composition with singer Casey Donovan and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

The online concert will stream free-of-charge and viewers will be able to donate online. Funds raised will be directed to Actors Benevolent Funds and Trusts in each state, as well as Support Act, recently founded to support actors, musicians and arts workers who are struggling as a result of shutdowns.

Play It On is an initiative created by Australian performer Elise McCann. Speaking about developing the collaboration, McCann said: "Artists and the live entertainment sector were among the first to be shut down as a result of social distancing laws, and they will likely be one of the last to re-open."

"The idea for this series initially grew out of the frustration that the arts were left out of the national dialogue about protecting Australian jobs, and the desire to feel active, find some joy and collaborate with a community of excellent artists. Many of Australia's arts workers are employed on freelance contracts and with a total shut-down of live performances, theatres, music venues, museums, film and television sets, they can be left with little or no income.

"Each of the composers, orchestrators, performers, audio engineers, graphic designers, video editors, and a whole array of creative individuals have donated their time and talent to create this project and give back to their community.

"Play It On is a chance for the Australian public to show their support for Australian artists as we raise funds for individual workers nationwide. It is also a chance for audiences to come together and be entertained, inspired, uplifted and moved - which is what arts and culture is all about.

"It's an honour to be producing this event and campaigning alongside some of Australia's most accomplished creatives to inspire and celebrate the remarkable talents in our arts industry and help support our wider community."

Play It On premieres online on Thursday 9 July at 7.00pm.

The stream will be free-of-charge to view and audiences will have the opportunity to donate online.

The stream will be available via the Sydney Symphony websitea??and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Facebook page, and each contributing artist's social media pages.

Play It On was filmed in in line with social distancing requirements and is produced by the Oriel Entertainment Group. All crew and performers have donated their time free-of-charge.

