LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Will Open Hayes Theatre Co.'s 2022 Season in January

Performances will run from 13 January.

Nov. 8, 2021  
Lizzie the Musical will open Hayes Theatre Co.'s 2022 season in January. Performances will run from 13 January.

The musical features music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner, book by Tim Maner, additional music by Tim Maner, and additional lyrics by Alan Stevens Hewitt.

The cast includes Stefanie Caccamo, Ali Calder, Marissa Sarocca, and Sarah Ward.

On a sweltering summer morning in 1892, in a small American town, a prominent businessman and his wife were brutally axed to death in their home. Their daughter Lizzie Borden was the prime suspect. Lizzie's trial was a coast-to-coast media sensation, and her story has become legend.

Lizzie is a revenge tale for our times set to a blistering score, with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Hole.

Directed by Maeve Marsden, with an incredible creative team, Lizzie has been dragged across the ocean to Australia and injected with political depth, dark humour and a fierce queer grunge aesthetic. Relentless, uncompromising and brazenly camp, with a powerhouse cast of four and a rocking 6-piece band.

Learn more and book at https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/lizzie/.


